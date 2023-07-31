Arsenal have already completed one of the biggest deals this summer, and yet reports continue to suggest that they are far from finished when it comes to spending big...

How much would Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cost?

The £105m addition of Declan Rice was a fee that shocked many, although David Moyes had predicted such a lofty sum for his star man.

However, Football Transfers are now suggesting the Gunners could shatter their transfer record for the second time in one window, as they have expressed an interest in signing Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

It is expected that the north London outfit will use their good relations with Napoli's new sporting director, Mauro Meluso, to aid a swoop. He helped recommend Jakob Kiwior to the Gunners whilst working as a consultant, before he became Spezia's sporting director.

Given the natural intrigue that surrounded the Georgian superstar throughout the summer, earlier reports from Spain suggested the Italian outfit would accept no less than €150m (£129m) to sanction his exit.

How good is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

This is a price tag boosted by his stellar personal campaign at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, where his exploits helped bring the Scudetto back to Naples for the first time in 33 years.

The 22-year-old posted 14 goals and assisted a further 17 across all competitions, starring on the left flank with his classy and elegant displays. He was the Serie A's sixth-top scorer and also the top assister, outlining him as one of the best players in the division, if not the best.

Such fine showings even rival that of Bukayo Saka, who too enjoyed a standout year despite Arsenal's failed attempt to take that title-winning step that Napoli did.

Featuring in every league game, making 48 appearances across all competitions, the England international recorded 26 goal contributions of his own that led to praise from his boss:

"I think the team did really well and we obviously have individuals that excel to be at the level that we want, but he was really, really good today again, affecting the result with his contribution, especially in the opponent’s box, so I’m really happy.".

This is comparable to the praise handed to Kvaratskhelia by Jamie Carragher, who suggested he was actually the paramount player in Serie A. The Sky Sports pundit noted on CBS Sports (14/09 at 19:40): "We gave him a big build-up before the Liverpool game, to do what he did in a game of that magnitude.

“He has maybe been the best player in Serie A, certainly this season and he has proved it again. He looks like a hot talent and it will be interesting to see how long he will stay at Napoli.”

As a stunning left winger, the trickster earned the bulk of his success drifting infield onto his favoured right foot; much like Saka does on the opposite flank with his left foot. FBref emphasises such a notion by including the 21-year-old on Kvaratskhelia's 'similar players list'.

Both have clearly earned success doing so, but to put them as an alternative for one another or even in the same team would be a truly frightening prospect for the Premier League

It could be the addition that finally takes Arteta's side beyond Manchester City, actually making them the team to beat going into the new campaign. Having led one team to a title in Italy, perhaps his newest conquest could be to emulate that in England.