Ipswich Town have been busy this transfer window to date as the Tractor Boys attempt everything in their power to save their skin in the Premier League.

Three new signings have joined the building in the form of Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Ben Godfrey and Julio Enciso, with some more fresh faces expected in through the door before Monday's deadline.

Ipswich could look to boost their numbers in the striker position between now and then, with the Suffolk side lacking in depth up top away from main man Liam Delap.

Ipswich's other striker options

The relegation-threatened outfit only really have George Hirst in reserve in case Delap is having a rare off-day, owing to the fact Ali Al-Hamadi is now out on loan at Stoke City until the end of the campaign.

Hirst isn't exactly firing on all cylinders either away from Al-Hamadi's January exit, with the 25-year-old's bad luck with injuries also a big worry for McKenna.

He did fire home seven goals last season as a reliable source of strikes in tense moments, but the 25-year-old only has one goal next to his name this time around up a league, with 12 clashes already missed through injury.

Therefore, he can't be the only other option up top away from Delap who does have a stunning eight strikes on his Premier League resume, but has shown in recent games that he can't be deadly machine all of the time particularly when facing off against some of the division's elite clubs.

Off the back of this, McKenna could be eyeing up some fresh blood in the striker department with Ipswich now sniffing around for his former top-flight ace.

Ipswich could land dream Hirst upgrade

As reported earlier this week by Turkish outlet Milliyet, Ipswich seemingly made an attempt to land Galatasaray centre-forward Michy Batshuayi.

The ex-Chelsea man is also being looked at by West Ham United according to the report, with a further detail revealing that bids around the £4.1m mark have been fielded by the top-flight clubs to try and land the Belgian.

Whilst Batshuayi would obviously find it difficult to displace Delap as the leading marksman, he would no doubt give the ex-Manchester City star greater competition than Hirst is currently offering up when taking a quick glance at his Super Lig numbers.

The Galatasaray number 44 has bagged a reasonable seven goals in all competitions this season, which is just one off Delap's Premier League tally, with the 31-year-old an impressive watch in the past when situated on English shores.

Batshuayi's career goal record by league League played in Games played Goals scored Super Lig 97 43 Premier League 77 15 Jupiler Pro League 95 38 Ligue 1 62 26 La Liga 15 1 Bundesliga 10 7 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the table above, the nomadic attacker has often proven himself to be "deadly" - as he was once labelled by football journalist Josh Bunting - wherever he's jumped ship to, with a promising 15 goals coming his way in the English top-flight previously.

McKenna could, therefore, utilise Batshuayi as an impact option off the bench when Delap is tiring or misfiring with the Ipswich boss perhaps more confident that the former Blues man can cut it at such a high level when compared next to Hirst.

The £80k-per-week forward will also feel there's unfinished business for him in the Premier League having once been touted for greatness at Stamford Bridge, with the Belgian becoming an instant hero at Portman Road if he can chip in with a key goal or two to help his new team stave off relegation.