Arsenal are back in Premier League action today, but face a monumental task to maintain their unlikely title push as they travel to Newcastle United.

It is a clash that pits the third-most in-form team in the division, the hosts, against Mikel Arteta's threadbare outfit, in what could well be one of the matches of the season. It was this fixture last season that essentially ended the Gunners' chances of top four, so they will be keen to exact revenge to keep pace with Manchester City.

However, they will have to do so without either of their starting centre-backs, who are both set to be out yet again. William Saliba continues his lengthy and unsuccessful recovery from his longstanding back injury, whilst Gabriel Magalhaes is their latest casualty, having been forced off in their win over Chelsea.

Although Jakub Kiwior might have impressed on his full league debut, earning a 7.0 rating, he will now be thrust into the deep end and potentially partnered with the struggling Rob Holding.

The Poland international had been drafted in to mitigate the former Bolton Wanderers dud, who had disappointed of late, but it seems there is no rest for the unfortunate north London side.

However, one option could prevail, in that instead of starting the 27-year-old, Arteta could opt to take a leaf out of the Scotland national team's book and reluctantly deploy Kieran Tierney in the heart of defence. Anything to keep Holding out of the team.

Will Kieran Tierney start vs Newcastle United?

Having seen his play time limited this campaign due to injuries and the emergence of Oleksandr Zinchenko, the former Celtic man has still managed 23 league appearances, although most have been from the bench.

His 6.68 average rating in the league is somewhat unfair given he has averaged just 28 minutes per game.

For Scotland however, in their recent EURO qualification matches, this rises to 7.00, where he averages two clearances, 1.5 tackles and one interception per game from centre back, via Sofascore.

To pair this with an 82% pass accuracy, the creative assets of the £25m man could come in handy for a side that will seek to dominate the ball and build from the back.

For comparison, only one of Holding's last five matches has merited above a 6.5 rating, with the sole outlier only bolstered by a consolation goal against the Cityzens.

Ashley Cole has spoke highly of the Scotland international in the past, telling Sky Sports (via The Metro) that his personality could prove important for these big games: "When he’s in the team, they are a different side. He’s willing to defend, he’s that kind of leader and warrior they need in this team."

Perhaps Tierney could prove the Chelsea legend right, by showcasing that he is not the best of a bad bunch remaining, and instead worthy of a place in and around the team for next season too.