Arsenal's imperious form has unsurprisingly led to a rise in stock for many of their players. For a side that narrowly missed out on Champions League spots last season to now be challenging for the Premier League trophy came as a great shock to many, especially given the relative youth of both squad and manager.

However, it is this freshness that likes lends to the astronomical values attached to some of their assets. The fact that the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba are all playing such key roles in a title charge whilst being under the age of 23 is startling.

It is a testament to some fine recruitment throughout the years, in which Mikel Arteta added the final touches in the form of a few key additions and cutting some of the dead wood.

His role in brutally achieving the latter earned specific praise, as he took no prisoners in attaining his long-term goal. The likes of Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were offloaded without a second thought, outlining the Spaniard's ruthlessness.

Perhaps he could look to emulate this manoeuvre once again when this season comes to its conclusion, in an effort to garner extra funds to continue their dynasty at the top of the table.

Whilst there are few he would likely want exiting the Emirates, Kieran Tierney would certainly not be a monumental miss.

How much is Kieran Tierney worth?

In an effort to solve their long-standing left-back issue, Unai Emery swooped for the Scotsman in the summer of 2019 for a £25m fee. He came with a big reputation from Scotland, having thrived at his boyhood Celtic for many years.

It was thought that he would instantly translate his tough-tackling and bombarding play style into English football, but injuries have hampered his career ever since.

Transfermarkt suggests that the 25-year-old, as a result of the various ailments that have plagued him, has been out for a total of 293 days. However, the true figure is likely even higher than that.

As such, across a four-year spell, the defender has only managed 115 appearances for the Gunners. When fit though, the glimpses of his talent often shine through.

For example, across his 22 league appearances last season, Tierney retained a 6.93 average rating underpinned by 0.9 key passes and 2.2 clearances per 90, via Sofascore. This came just a year after Ashley Cole had branded him a "leader" and a "warrior" to Sky Sports (via AFTV), who was priceless to his team. Oleksandr Zinchenko this season has proven otherwise.

It could therefore give way to a potential summer exit, especially considering how his market value has seemingly grown despite a troubled tenure at the club.

Rated at €49.7m (£43.7m) by Football Transfers' expected Transfer Value model, this marks a fine 75% increase for the £110k-per-week ace from his initial fee.

If Arteta needed any more reason to sell, this surely hands him one. To offload a second-string player for such profit marks a no-brainer, and one he must commit to ensure the continued progression of his side.