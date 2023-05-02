Arsenal are back in Premier League action later today, however, this game holds far less weight given their deflating loss last time out. Having drawn three games in a row beforehand, Manchester City put what seemingly is the final nail in the coffin to all but end the Gunners' title pursuit. They are by no means out of it, but Pep Guardiola very rarely loses it from these kinds of positions.

That being said, it remains a wholly positive campaign for Mikel Arteta and his young squad, who have defied all expectations to challenge for as long as they have done.

The goal will remain much the same with just five games remaining: try and win every single one.

With Chelsea next on their hit list, their Spanish boss will see this as a fine opportunity to take advantage of the Blues' poor form whilst lifting themselves out of their lull.

Since returning to the dugout as caretaker, Frank Lampard has lost every single game, scoring just once. It has been far from the romantic return their former midfielder envisioned, as for all the talent on display they just cannot seem to function as a team. Going forward, as outlined in their lack of goals, is clearly where their main issues lie.

By unleashing Kieran Tierney for tonight's clash, Arteta could not only offer a solid defensive presence but encourage the Scotsman to bomb down his flank whilst Oleksandr Zinchenko occupies a more advanced central midfield role.

This could be the game where the Gunners pile on the embarrassment, and truly put the 44-year-old to the sword.

Will Kieran Tierney play vs Chelsea?

Despite having been used sparingly throughout this campaign, the 25-year-old did start relatively recently in their draw with West Ham United.

The £110k-per-week defender has endured another tough year in north London for fitness, as it seems since that move from Celtic his body has continued to fail him.

That last season in Scotland did merit five assists in just 20 league games though, suggesting that the attacking impetus lays dormant just waiting to be reignited. Also, when compared to other full-backs across Europe, the warrior ranks in the top 9% for total shots and the top 12% for both progressive carries and passes, via FBref.

A wholly positive influence with a stellar defensive work rate, Arteta even once suggested that he works "like a beast" when injured to return to fitness.

Such positivity down that left flank could help add a new dimension of attacking flair, with a more direct play style than many within the squad. This, in turn, could bamboozle Lampard, who still seems unsure of what his best lineup is and which formation might suit.

Also, in the five games these two tacticians have squared off in, the Englishman has only mustered one win. Therefore, the return of Tierney could well administer more embarrassment against Arteta.

With the former Everton boss floundering in this fresh role and Arsenal seeking to take out the anger of recent failures on someone, it seems a perfect storm has formed.