A £109,000-per-week Arsenal player may have played his last game for the club, with Mikel Arteta against keeping him as the Spaniard green-lights his sale.

Arsenal players who could be sold this summer

The Gunners' squad could be seriously trimmed this summer window, as it is believed that sporting director Edu and Arsenal are open to offers for a wide array of squad members.

Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah have all been named by various reports as players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer as Arteta looks to continue evolving the squad.

The likes of Ramsdale, Partey, Jesus, Zinchenko, Smith Rowe and Nketiah stand out as the biggest names to have fallen down the Arsenal pecking order last season, and all players could fetch a pretty decent transfer fee depending on approaches from clubs.

Arsenal best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

It is believed Fulham are in talks to sign Nketiah from Arsenal and preparing an official offer (TEAMtalk), while Partey is attracting interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

There is also the matter of fringe squad members who spent 2023/2024 out on loan elsewhere. Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney all fall into this bracket, and there's a very high likelihood that all three players will depart Hale End in the coming months. The latter was on a temporary spell at Real Sociedad last campaign, where he managed 20 La Liga appearances.

Arteta green-lights Kieran Tierney sale at Arsenal

According to TEAMtalk, the Scotland international may well have played his last game for Arsenal.

Indeed, it is believed Arsenal are set to green-light Tierney's exit this summer with Arteta personally against keeping him at the club. The north Londoners have opted to sell, with the 27-year-old having struggled with injuries for many years.

On a reported £109,000-per-week, TT claim the full-back would walk back to Celtic as his favoured option, but it is unlikely the SPFL champions could afford his asking price.

"He has been solid," former Arsenal defender Ashley Cole told Sky Sports.

"I think he would have liked to see more game time, he’s had a few injuries that hampered his season. When he’s in the team, they are a different team, he’s willing to defend, he’s that kind of leader and warrior they need in this team.

"There were those questions marks over him and his ability to come from Scottish fooball and adapt to the Premier League. But I think he’s adapted very well.

"He’s got those leadership qualities which are needed along with the younger players in there. When he doesn’t play they miss him on he left. for me, he can defend which is a plus."