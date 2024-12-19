As Celtic gear up for what looks likely to be another year full of success in 2025, one transfer target is now reportedly willing to accept a pay-cut in order to complete a much-needed move.

Celtic transfer news

The Scottish champions look unlikely to relinquish their crown anytime soon, having dominated once again to create a nine-point lead with a game in hand in the Scottish Premiership whilst also winning the Scottish League Cup final last time out. Securing the silverware in dramatic fashion against Old Firm rivals Rangers, the Bhoys were forced into penalties following Danilo's late equaliser, eventually winning 5-4 in the shootout.

Having sealed yet another victory over Rangers, the Bhoys have seemingly turned their attention towards potential reinforcements in 2025, with the likes of Michel-Ange Balikwisha mentioned in recent days.

The Royal Antwerp winger was the subject of Celtic interest in the summer before suffering an ill-timed injury. Now back fit and firing, however, the Bhoys are reportedly eyeing a January move to finally get their man. And he may not be the only target who arrives in 2025.

According to The Daily Mail, Kieran Tierney is now willing to take a pay-cut in order to complete a move to Celtic next year in what could be a free deal when his contract comes to an end at Arsenal at the end of the current campaign.

The Scotland left-back initially swapped Celtic for the Emirates in 2019, completing a reported £25m move and signing a £110,000-a-week contract. Since then, however, his time in North London has become dominated by injury setbacks, with the left-back now in desperate need of the fresh start that Celtic could offer their former star.

"Solid" Tierney needs Celtic return

Whilst he did make a rare start against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup this week, before coming off with cramp, Tierney is far from first choice under Mikel Arteta these days after falling down the pecking order with every injury concern. At a career crossroads, the Scotland international should aim for a return to where his rise to stardom really started.

It wouldn't just be a signing full of sentiment either. Just as Tierney needs a move, Celtic need a fresh face down their left-hand side amid concerns that Greg Taylor will leave as a free agent when his current contract expires at the end of the season. Needing each other once again, Celtic and Tierney could reunite at the perfect time.

Still 27 years old, the Celtic target will hope to finally return to the level that earned praise from the likes of Ashley Cole with a move away from Arsenal. The former Premier League defender told reporters as relayed by The Metro in 2021: "He has been solid.

"I think he would have liked to see more game time, he’s had a few injuries that hampered his season. When he’s in the team, they are a different team, he’s willing to defend, he’s that kind of leader and warrior they need in this team."