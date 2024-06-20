A £120,000-per-week member of Mikel Arteta's squad, who the Spaniard called "incredible", is leaning towards the Arsenal exit door this summer.

Arsenal players who could be sold this summer

Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nuno Tavares and Thomas Partey all come as players linked with possible Arsenal exits from the past few months, so an overhaul could well be on the horizon.

Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares have already departed north London, with their contracts expiring at the end of this month, reports are heavily linking left-back Kieran Tierney with an exit as well.

The Scotland international, who spent last campaign on loan at Real Sociedad, has said there is every chance that he's played his last game for the Gunners - with Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Zinchenko all seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order.

Tierney's injury record has been an issue for a few seasons, with the former Celtic star being taken off in Scotland's last game against Switzerland due to a hamstring problem.

On a reported £120,000-per-week, it may be best for Arsenal and Tierney to amicably part ways, and journalist Charles Watts has now shared an extensive update on his future.

Tierney prefers permanent Arsenal exit this summer

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Watts claims that Tierney's preference is a permanent Arsenal exit this summer, and the feeling is mutual at his club. Arteta has previously called Tierney "incredible", but perhaps the defender's unreliability in terms of fitness is proving to be a real sticking point.

“I haven’t heard anything to suggest Kieran Tierney will be heading to Newcastle. That was a move that looked certain last summer. I was convinced when the 2022/23 season finished, Tierney would end up at St James’ Park.

“There was a real expectation that the deal would happen, but Newcastle opted to go down a different route and they signed Lewis Hall from Chelsea instead. That killed the chances of Tierney going there and I can’t see anything changing this summer when it comes to that potential move. Arsenal would like to sell Tierney, that’s no secret. But it’s one of those transfers that will not be that easy to secure.

Kieran Tierney's all-time stats for Arsenal Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 124 Goals 5 Assists 13 Bookings 9 Minutes played 8,279

“They wanted to sell him last summer but when the Newcastle move broke down, the market for him just wasn’t there. That’s why they had to end up striking a loan deal with Real Sociedad. The hope was that he would go to Spain, do really well and create a real market for himself this summer. But once again injuries massively disrupted his season in La Liga and any clubs that are looking at him will have to take those injuries – as well as all his previous ones – into account.

“His injury record will certainly make it difficult for Arsenal to get the sort of money they would like for him, especially given the healthy size of his wage packet. So it is probably going to be tough again for Arsenal when it comes to finding a buyer for Tierney this summer.

“That’s why I wouldn’t rule out another loan at this stage, even though the both club’s and Tierney’s preference is to now part ways on a permanent basis.”