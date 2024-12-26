A Celtic target is reportedly ready to "snub other offers" in order to seal a sensational move to Parkhead in the New Year.

Celtic transfer news

Celtic secured their first trophy of the season with a victory over Rangers in the League Cup final earlier this month, and Brendan Rodgers’ men continue to impress in the league, sitting at the summit of the Scottish Premiership.

While there’s little urgency for Rodgers to make drastic changes to his squad in the January transfer window, rumors suggest he may still be active in the market. Several players have been tipped as potential additions this winter, including Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen.

According to a report by Football Insider, the Hoops are targeting a move for Eriksen, with the publciation claiming Rodgers wants the Dane to add some European experience to his squad.

Also among those rumoured to be Glasgow-bound is Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. The English midfielder has found opportunities at Stamford Bridge scarce this season under Enzo Maresca, failing to make the squad for any of the Blues' 15 Premier League games.

AC Milan are also interested in Chukwuemeka, but according to reports from Italy, Celtic are in pole position to land him, with a loan move with an option to buy touted.

Kieran Tierney wants Celtic return

Another player who could reportedly be on his way to Celtic Park in January is former Hoops defender Kieran Tierney. The Arsenal left-back has recently been linked with a return to Glasgow, with the Gunners reportedly ready to sell him in January to avoid losing him for nothing when his contract expires at the end of the season.

A number of other clubs, including Aston Villa and Newcastle, are also understood to be interested in Tierney, who would be keen to take a pay-cut to join the Hoops. According to Football Insider and ex-scout Mick Brown, however, the Scotland international is happy to turn down other teams in order to move back to Parkhead.

“I know a lot of clubs are interested in him, including in the Premier League, because there aren’t too many top-level left-backs available at the moment. But from what I hear, he’s very much in favour of a move back to Scotland and a return to Celtic and would snub other offers in favour of that move."

Tierney, 27, rose through Celtic's academy and was a pivotal figure in the team during Rodgers' first successful stint, before eventually making a £25 million switch to Arsenal in 2019. Rodgers himself recently refused to rule out re-joining forces with his former star.

"We'll always be linked with top players and especially players that are one of us. Kieran was an instrumental part of a really, really successful period when I was here," Rodgers said in a recent interview.

"His talents then took him to another challenge but we'll be linked with lots of names and with Kieran naturally because of his situation. But we'll only talk about a player once he's signed."

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has also recently fueled the rumours about a return to the club for Tierney, saying the defender would be a "quality" addition.