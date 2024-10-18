Newcastle United are now going to have to make do without an "absolutely outstanding" player for a number of weeks after some team news emerged ahead of the clash with Brighton.

Latest Newcastle news

Transfer rumours continue to circulate regarding the Magpies after a quiet summer, with Bayern Munich superstar Leroy Sane linked with an exciting move to St James' Park. They are far from alone in showing interest, however, with Arsenal and Manchester United all reported to be in the mix.

Similarly, Lille attacking ace Jonathan David has also been considered a high-profile addition who could take Newcastle up a level in the final third, but there is again plenty of interest in acquiring his signature.

On the flip side, the Magpies will be desperately looking to keep hold of Alexander Isak, given his status as one of his side's most important players, but he is believed to be wanted by Barcelona, who are eyeing a big-money move for the Swedish marksman.

This weekend, Newcastle return to Premier League action with the visit of Brighton, as Eddie Howe's men look to kick on further this season. A significant injury blow has emerged leading up to kickoff, though.

Newcastle handed fresh injury blow

Writing on X on Friday morning, following Howe's press conference, BBC reporter Nisha Joshi shared numerous injury updates, confirming that Kieran Trippier is out injured for Newcastle for "weeks" after suffering a hamstring problem.

At 34, Trippier may not quite be the force he was when he first joined the Magpies, but this is still an undoubted blow, given his vast experience and dependability at right-back. The Englishman's importance is not lost on Howe, either, who lauded his defender after he won the North East Football Writers Player of the Year award earlier this year.

"What a fantastic choice (The North East Football Writers) made in picking Kieran as your player of the season. Kieran last year was absolutely outstanding in every phase of the play, whether that was creating goals or helping us not concede.

"He also led the team incredibly well during different moments of the season and was always an inspiration off it to help be a role model to the younger players to help progress their careers."

In Trippier's absence, Tino Livramento should see this as a great opportunity to shine once again, with the 21-year-old very much seen as his compatriot's long-term successor at right-back at St James'.

In truth, he should now arguably be looked at as the superior option anyway, given the £120,000-a-week Trippier's waning talents - he has started four league games compared to his teammate's three this season - but a strong run of form from Livramento in the coming weeks should only strengthen his claim.