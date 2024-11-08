Coventry City and chairman Doug King have their eyes on a surprise manager move to replace Mark Robins, it has been reported.

Shock as Coventry City sack Mark Robins

The Sky Blues have had a tough start to the Championship campaign but made the shock decision to part ways with Robins earlier this week following a 2-1 defeat at home to Derby County on Wednesday.

Robins was in charge of Coventry for more than seven years after returning in 2017 and was the longest-serving manager in the second tier, almost leading the club into the Premier League in 2023.

Coventry lost the playoff final to Luton Town at Wembley, which resulted in the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer securing high-profile exits.

The decision to part ways with Robins left many shocked, including former Coventry City goalkeeper Steve Ogrizovic, who played more than 500 times for the club and was part of the famous 1987 FA Cup-winning team. Ogrizovic slammed Coventry’s decision to sack Robins.

"Very few things in football shock me but this is a poor decision. It's not a knee-jerk decision because I think this is planned and Doug King has got a plan in the back of his mind, although what that is I don't know.

"Mark Robins had more to give, look at the club since the day he came in and it's been year-on-year success and progression. The sun has been shining on Coventry and they got back into the Championship and along the way there were some great memories for people. The stadium is full now and it wasn't when Mark Robins first came to the club."

King is now on the search for Robins’ replacement at Coventry, and one name has just emerged in the media.

Coventry City now eyeing Sheehan to replace Robins

According to Football Insider, Coventry City are now eyeing a surprise move to bring Alan Sheehan in as Robins’ long-term replacement. The report states that Sheehan ‘is highly regarded within coaching circles and holds the UEFA Pro licence – the highest coaching qualification available in European football’.

The 38-year-old is currently the assistant head coach to Luke Williams at Swansea City and has brief experience as a manager. Sheehan was named as caretaker boss following Michael Duff’s dismissal in south Wales in 2023, winning three, drawing two and losing two of his seven games in interim charge.

Playing a 4-2-3-1 system, the Irishman has also been Nathan Jones’ number two at Southampton and Luton Town. Now, it looks as if he could be in line to come in and replace Robins, in what would be a shock move to target a coach with limited experience in management.