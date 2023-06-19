Sergio Aguero and Iker Casillas faced off in a one-v-one five-second penalty shootout in the Kings League, and the Spanish goalkeeper came out on top brilliantly.

What is the Kings League?

The Kings League is a seven-a-side competition co-founded by recently retired Barcelona legend Gerard Pique.

He formed it with friend and Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos and it has already picked up an estimated 1.3 million online views of matches at the start of 2023.

It's a mixture of sport and pure entertainment with amateurs, professionals and former star footballers all taking part.

Recently, former Real Madrid star Casillas went face-to-face with ex-Barcelona and Man City striker Aguero in a penalty shootout to help decide a game.

Except, things work a little differently in the Kings League as penalty-takers run from the halfway line and have a total of five seconds to score – once the buzzer sounds, if the ball isn’t in the net, it’s a miss.

As this footage from the official Twitter account shows, Casillas completely got the better of Aguero as he stayed on his line, held his nerve, and then guessed correctly as the Argentine shot towards the bottom corner.

Sadly, both players no longer play football and heart issues forced them each out of the beautiful game a little sooner than perhaps either would have hoped.

Indeed, Casillas won two league titles with Porto after leaving Madrid but then had a heart attack and did not play for them again before hanging up his boots in 2020.

While Aguero suffered chest pains and dizziness at Barcelona. He was initially ruled out for three months after having cardiac tests but opted to retire in December 2021.

Thankfully, they are both healthy enough to partake in this sort of friendly football fun and it seems fans online enjoyed seeing the two face off.

