Liverpool return to action in the Premier League this evening as they travel away from Anfield to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Boxing Day.

The Reds head into this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Merseyside on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp will be forced to make at least one change to his starting XI.

Left-back Kostas Tsimikas is set to be out for a significant period of time after a collision with Bukayo Saka, and then Klopp, resulted in a broken collarbone for the Greek international.

With Andy Robertson also out until January at the earliest, Joe Gomez came on at left-back against the Gunners and put in a solid display.

However, Klopp could provide his team with balance down the left and ease this latest injury blow by boldly unleashing academy starlet Callum Scanlon from the start.

Tsimikas' season in numbers

The unfortunate Tsimikas had been enjoying a strong run in the team in Robertson's absence as he was producing solid displays on the left.

This season, the 27-year-old ace has started eight Premier League matches and contributed with three assists and two 'big chances' created.

He also made 2.5 tackles and interceptions combined and 4.3 ball recoveries per match across those eight outings for the Reds, which shows that the talented gem made an impact at both ends of the pitch.

Tsimikas is a naturally left-footed player who can provide width when he bombs forward, as evidenced by his three assists in eight starts, and Liverpool do not get that if they play a right-footed player out of position.

Therefore, Klopp could benefit from boldly unleashing Scanlon from the start for the first time this season in the top-flight, having been an unused substitute on two occasions.

Why Klopp should unleash Scanlon against Burnley

The 18-year-old whiz has already had first-team exposure this season with two appearances in the group stages of the Europa League.

He played 52 minutes in two games as a substitute and made an eye-catching five ball recoveries - 0.7 more than Tsimikas has averaged per match in the Premier League - to go along with a pass accuracy of 89%. This shows that he can handle the pressure of playing in a senior environment.

Related Liverpool: Klopp has his next Trent in 18 y/o sensation The Reds are boasting a blooming crop of youth talent of recent years...

Scanlon, who one-on-one coach Jamie Atkins once lauded as "lightning quick", could provide an attacking thrust down the left flank over the overlap to provide Darwin Nunez or Luis Diaz with a distraction to then cut inside onto their stronger foot.

His quality on the ball was on display in the Football League Trophy earlier this term with one goal and two chances created in two matches, to go along with 2.5 tackles and five ball recoveries per outing.

The Liverpool teenager, who has been capped eight times by England at U19 level, has showcased his defensive and offensive quality for the academy and first-team, which is why he could be ready to make his Premier League bow against Burnley.

Scanlon would be a natural left-back option for Klopp to use until Robertson is back next month and that would also allow Gomez to deputise at centre-back or right-back if needed, instead of being out of position on the left.