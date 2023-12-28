Liverpool will drape the curtain on 2023 with much delight in Jurgen Klopp's expertise in navigating away from the troubles that plagued the club before the summer to mount a title challenge this year.

Top of the Premier League tree as the festive period draws to a close - though second-placed Arsenal will reclaim pole position with victory over West Ham United tonight - Liverpool have been immense and have revived the never-say-die attitude that has been so important throughout the illustrious success of Klopp's reign.

The Reds have not been perfect by any stretch of the imagination and Klopp will want to tinker away in January, should an opportunity to effectively strengthen emerge, though the Anfield side must receive credit for navigating through a range of injury issues.

Notably, the defence needs bolstering, and with the versatile Joe Gomez currently deputising at left-back with both of Liverpool's senior options sidelined, plans for a winter move have been drawn up.

Liverpool transfer news - Antonee Robinson

According to 90min, Liverpool have reached out to Premier League rivals Fulham, who they play in the Carabao Cup semi-finals in January, to discuss a deal for Antonee Robinson.

Liverpool are without a natural left-back after Kostas Tsimimas broke his collarbone against Arsenal, with first-choice Andy Robertson still in convalescing following shoulder surgery in October.

Robinson, aged 26, would be open to a transfer but whether the Cottagers grant his sale is another question, with reports from the summer claiming that he has a price tag of £35m after signing a new long-term contract in July.

Antonee Robinson's style of play

Rising through the youth ranks with Everton but failing to break into the first-team, Robinson completed a permanent transfer to Wigan Athletic in 2019 after impressing on loan, with his excellent performances in the Championship attracting Fulham's attention and prompting a swoop one year on, completed for a fee in the region of £2m.

Having now amassed 128 displays for the Cottagers, Robinson has established himself as an integral member of Marco Silva's side, preserving top-flight status after promotion last term and charging the left channel with his sharp speed and tireless energy.

This season, across 21 appearances over all competitions, Robinson has chalked up four assists and has impressed with his athleticism and strength across both defensive and attacking areas of his game.

As per FBref, the USMNT international ranks among the top 16% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and successful take-ons and the top 1% for interceptions per 90, showcasing the varied approach to his craft that has left Liverpool so eager to pursue his services.

His ball-carrying ability is something that Klopp could make good use of on Merseyside, opening a new dimension to the squad that would only enhance the desired positive outcome over the months and years to come.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is world-class but thrives through his distribution and celestial technical skills, while Robertson ranks only among the top 22% of full-backs for progressive carries and the bottom 24% for successful take-ons per 90.

Antonee Robinson: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Dribbling (No significant weaknesses) Interceptions *Sourced via WhoScored

Discussing his skill set, journalist Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic said: "Antonee Robinson can BALL. He’s such a dynamic LB. His ball progression is fun to watch. He is electric in his dribble and delivery."

As, stylistically, Liverpool's wide defenders are expected to focus on creativity, Robinson could be a brilliant addition to enrich the ranks, and given that his proclivity for breakneck surges could stretch the opposition and tear holes in defensive blocks, allowing for the invention of his Liverpool peers to take centre stage, Klopp might be wise to push for this transfer.

Why Liverpool need Antonee Robinson

Tsimikas has stepped up in Robertson's absence over the past several months, with the Greece international starting eight out of ten Premier League matches before Bukayo Saka's challenge caused a collision with Klopp to start a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Tsimikas had racked up three assists during this period but since Robinson has matched his creativity while offering greater aptitude in his progression, it might be a move that would enhance Liverpool's ability in the position.

As per Sofascore, Robinson has started 18 of Fulham's 19 league fixtures this season, averaging 0.9 key passes, 2.7 interceptions, 2.6 tackles and clearances and 6.4 ball recoveries per game while winning 58% of his contested duels and succeeding with 54% of his dribbles.

Tsimikas, while effective in his creative support, has won just 43% of his duels and succeeded with only 29% of his dribbles, attempting about a third of Robinson's rate.

The £75k-per-week ace also ranks among the top 5% of full-backs for assists, the top 9% for shot-creating actions, the top 10% for attempted passes and the top 19% for interceptions per 90.

But Robinson's penetrative style could work wonders, especially given it could give Luis Diaz the support he has ostensibly been lacking in Robertson's absence of late, having scored just three goals from 18 appearances all season in the Premier League.

Of course, while Tsimikas is likely injured for an extended period, he is content with serving as Robertson's understudy and signed a new long-term deal with Liverpool only in September, so moving for Robinson would need to take into consideration the impact it might have in adding a third senior left-back to the fold.

Of course, Robertson is the top cat and would remain Liverpool's most suitable left-back if Robinson did indeed join the fold next month, but it could offer the kind of contrast in skill set that would only increase Liverpool's prospects of silver-coloured success.

With Klopp having Robertson and Robinson to call upon, it may leave Tsimikas - who journalist Dean Jones suggested was at a "make or break" stage of his Anfield career earlier this year - as something of a spare part on Merseyside.

Klopp will need to weigh up the options at his disposal and forge ahead with a deal if he does indeed deem it to be apt in the long run, but if a transfer was completed, it would only have detrimental consequences on the Greek's future on Merseyside.