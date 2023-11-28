Liverpool supporters have a hold on cautious optimism that the Premier League title can be fought for this season, with Jurgen Klopp's summer transfer work steering the club back on course after a turbulent 2022/23 campaign.

Some might look at the league table and cry, 'Liverpool are third, just two points behind first-placed Arsenal; the sole defeat came in the most contentious circumstances against Tottenham Hotspur - of course we can challenge for the title.'

Of course, this is true, but with only 13 matches gone so far, there is much work to be done and plenty more football to be played before a more crystallised league ladder materialises.

The notorious winter period will unleash an onslaught of obstacles for teams to weave their way through, and Klopp will understand the importance of remaining grounded until the new year paints a clearer picture.

The new year will also open the winter transfer window's shutter, and while Liverpool have impressed over the past several months, it would be wise to invest to ensure that the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City do not pull away.

Liverpool transfer news - Douglas Luiz

The player seemingly on the radar of all these aforementioned Premier League title challengers is Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, who has been at the heart of Unai Emery's revolution.

According to 90min, high-flying Villa are determined to ward off interest from Arsenal, City and Liverpool for their Brazilian midfielder, who has certainly been among the standouts in English football this year.

Pep Guardiola sold the 25-year-old to the Villans for £15m in 2019, while Arsenal failed with three bids in 2022; Liverpool's intrigue is more nebulous, though the Reds have made it clear that they will enter the race if Emery's side alter their stance.

Douglas Luiz's season in numbers

After just 13 matches in the Premier League, Luiz has scored five goals and supplied two assists; this is a stunning return for a holding midfielder, and an illustration of his growth into "the complete player", as has been said by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell.

Players that Douglas Luiz has outscored in PL 23/24 Player Club Goals Darwin Nunez Liverpool 4 Julian Alvarez Manchester City 4 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 4 Diogo Jota Liverpool 4 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 3 Luis Diaz Liverpool 3 Phil Foden Manchester City 3 *Sourced via premierleague.com

Of course, goals and assists are not the touchstone of peak performance for one of Luiz's role, but it's a pretty neat bonus that he has weaved impressive attacking intent into his skill set, having once been lauded for his "ridiculous" ability by journalist Sam Tighe.

As per FBref, the £75k-per-week machine actually ranks among the top 9% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 16% for assists and the top 195 for shot-creating actions per 90.

However, the ten-cap Brazil international has certainly not shirked away from his defensive duties while seeking to contribute to the attack, completing 89% of his passes in the Premier League, averaging 2.3 tackles and 6.1 ball recoveries and winning 59% of his contested duels.

Why Liverpool should sign Douglas Luiz

Liverpool have been performing admirably this season and will surely compete for the Premier League title if their seasonal form so far is sustained, but to achieve this it is crucial that a player of Luiz's ilk is signed in January.

It might be tricky, with Villa pushing for Champions League qualification this term and under no obligation to sell, but if Liverpool were to meet the £60m valuation that has purportedly been placed on his signature to swat away suitors then it's possible that Emery and co could acquiesce.

Klopp welcomed four midfield additions in the summer and has successfully re-energised the ranks, but this could be the move to truly rekindle the Anfield side's position of power as one of Europe's most threatening and ferocious outfits - capable of fighting for the biggest honours around.

While the Reds have enjoyed an exciting new-look engine room, Fabinho hasn't really been replaced after his summer sale and creative star Alexis Mac Allister has been utilised in an unnatural deep-lying role to compensate.

To be honest, it's hard to argue that it's not working given Liverpool's position in the Premier League, but replacing the former starring member has got to be high on the agenda for the Liverpool bosses.

Fabinho's Liverpool career

It was a poignant way to bow out. Fabinho had been instrumental to Klopp's Liverpool side for years, signing from Monaco in a £44m transfer in 2018, threading the team together from the centre of the park to resounding success.

Over 219 matches for Klopp's side, Fabinho posted 11 goals and ten assists and won the full sweep of silverware under the German's guidance, with the 29-cap Brazil international even dubbed "the best" holding midfielder in the world by Gary Neville in 2019.

The 30-year-old had undoubtedly declined last season and was even branded as "awful" by commentator Jamie Carragher for his insipid displays.

Unfortunately, he appeared to have run out of gas and his spluttering efforts typified Liverpool's woes as they foundered and finished fifth, missing out on Champions League football this year.

Having been so important for so long, Fabinho will have been disappointed not to end on a high. However, he can proudly state that he played a central role - literally and figuratively - in one of the most illustrious spells in Liverpool's modern history.

When Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad came calling and presented a £40m proposal in July, it seemed a no-brainer for all parties, and he made the move with the adulation of Merseyside's sea of red.

Liverpool have managed in his absence thus far, sure, but Mac Allister will fall asleep dreaming of the halcyon days in his favoured No. 8 role, and a move for Fabinho's compatriot Luiz could mark a natural continuation of the club's development.

Luiz is not quite a carbon copy, arguably more complete and refined in the ever-evolving modern game, and while Fabinho's defensive industriousness probably edges the Aston Villa star's, he could make a massive impact at Anfield as the perfect successor.