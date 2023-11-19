The January transfer window is around six weeks away from opening up for business and Liverpool are reportedly looking at a possible addition to their defensive options.

Liverpool's transfer news - Valentin Barco

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, via TEAMtalk, the Reds are ready to provide 'fierce' competition to land the signing of Valentin Barco from Argentine outfit Boca Juniors next year.

The outlet has claimed that Juventus and Manchester City are also interested in the talented 19-year-old left-back, who is said to have a release clause of €10m (£8.8m) within his current contract.

However, it is not stated who is currently leading the race to secure his signature and it remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool have a realistic chance of being able to sign him.

If Jurgen Klopp is able to bring Barco to Anfield, though, then the German head coach could have his long-term heir to Andy Robertson at left-back.

Robertson's Liverpool statistics

The Scotland international has managed one goal and zero assists along with 2.9 tackles and interceptions per match in eight Premier League matches so far this season for the Reds.

Last term, the 29-year-old ace racked up eight assists in 34 top-flight appearances for the club and his creativity has been a constant bright spark throughout his career at Anfield.

Robertson's Premier League career at Liverpool (via Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Assists 17/18 22 Five 18/19 36 11 19/20 36 12 20/21 38 Seven 21/22 29 Ten 22/23 34 Eight 23/24 Eight Zero

As you can see in the table above, Robertson has always been able to provide his teammates with chances to score at the top end of the pitch, despite being a left-back.

The statistics that show why Barco could be Robertson's heir

At the age of 19, Barco is ten years younger than the current Liverpool star and could, therefore, be the long-term heir to his position in the team as he has plenty of room and time to grow and develop as a player.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed him an "exciting" prospect and once described the gem as a "wonderkid". Kulig has also gone as far as to hail him as Argentina's version of former Brazil and Real Madrid left-back legend Marcelo.

The teenage talent has showcased his attacking potential throughout 2023 and could be a like-for-like replacement for Robertson due to his ability to make things happen in the final third.

Barco has registered one assist and created three 'big chances' for his teammates in eight Libertadores starts this year, along with two assists and three 'big chances' created in six Copa de la Liga starts.

The talented left-back also caught the eye with one assist and 2.5 key passes per match across three starts at the U20 World Cup for Argentina earlier this year.

These statistics show that the young whiz has the ability to create chances and assist goals at an impressive rate from a defensive position, much like Robertson does for Liverpool.

Therefore, Klopp could land his next assist-king at left-back by securing a deal to sign Barco ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Juventus in January.