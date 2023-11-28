Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with how his Liverpool team have rekindled their former verve to soar back into title contention in the Premier League this season, with Saturday's draw against Manchester City highlighting the progress made.

The Reds are in third place in the English top-flight and have only lost once - away to Tottenham Hotspur; they are just two points off Arsenal in pole position.

Last year's midfield conked out and required a drastic overhaul, and while Klopp's efforts in this regard appear to have been an emphatic success, the club still lack a starring specialist No. 6 and could now complete the puzzle in the January transfer market.

Liverpool transfer news - Andre

According to TNT Sports Brasil journalist Bruno Formiga, Fluminense midfielder Andre would easily slot into Liverpool's midfield and the Premier League competitors must push ahead with a bid this winter.

Reports indicate that Andre's homeland outfit would not entertain offers less than €35m (£30m), and while this is no small sum, Liverpool have demonstrated their willingness to improve in January over the past few years, notably signing Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

A whole host of teams are believed to hold an interest in the 22-year-old, with Arsenal and Fulham notable suitors; while Liverpool might feel that the defensive ranks need work, it's crucial that an anchor is signed ahead of the business end of the campaign, with silver-laden success on the line.

Andre's Style of play

Having completed 165 appearances for Fluminense since graduating from the academy, Andre has emerged as one of Brazil's most exciting prospects and has been praised as a "leader" by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his talismanic displays.

The four-cap Brazil international is among the finest distributors that the game has to offer and has impressed with his tough-tackling presence in the centre too.

Journalist Fernando Campos aptly summed up his skill set, saying: "Pressure and playing with the confidence of someone who knows they are different. Get out of the way and make the team work. André Trindade is the best midfielder in the country and is a monster of a player."

As per Sofascore, he has completed 95% of his passes across 28 matches in the Brasileiro Serie A this term, also averaging 1.8 tackles and 7.2 ball recoveries per game - showcasing his energy and tenacity.

With a move to Liverpool, Andre could provide Klopp with a natural performer in the holding midfield and could raise the game of those around him, with his style matching perfectly with that of Ryan Gravenberch.

How Andre could benefit Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool signed Gravenberch, aged 21, from Bayern Munich for £34m in August after the Dutchman's indifferent spell in Germany, but while he failed to find his feet in Bavaria, at Liverpool he has been a different beast.

Across 13 displays, he has posted two goals and assists apiece and has been dubbed a "Rolls-Royce" by journalist Declan Carr for his efforts.

Gravenberch is a multi-functional midfielder and could do a job from deep, but his best qualities are realised when provided with a license to roam, indeed ranking among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 7% for progressive passes, the top 13% for progressive carries and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

His involvement in Liverpool's equaliser against Manchester City evidences this; surging forward like a swift-flowing river, the midfield menace drove into the danger area to great effect.

With Andre behind him, making ball recoveries like there's no tomorrow, recycling possession and playing the ball with pace and precision, Liverpool could have the tools necessary to challenge the seemingly indomitable force that is Manchester City for the title.