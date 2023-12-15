To Jurgen Klopp's consternation, Liverpool fell flat last season and finished fifth in the Premier League, failing to add any silverware to the growing collection and consequently missing out on Champions League qualification.

The spluttering engine room was the clear area for concern and had been neglected for years, but Klopp decided to set things straight in the summer and allowed the struggling stars to exit, welcoming exciting signings such as Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Such acquisitions have worked in transforming the side, with Liverpool currently perched in first place in the English top-flight after 16 matches, also winning their Europa League group and awaiting the visit of West Ham United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

This is not to say that Liverpool now boast the full package, with work still needed to fortify the defence and complete the midfield rebuild with a specialist No. 6.

With the January transfer window approaching, the Reds will be attentive to the market, with a new defensive option possibly identified.

Liverpool transfer news - Jonathan Tah

According to 90min, Liverpool are interested in signing a centre-half this winter following Joel Matip's season-ending ACL injury sustained against Fulham earlier this month.

While several options are discussed within the report, it's understood that there is optimism that Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah could be feasibly signed at the campaign's midpoint.

Recent reports have also listed Tottenham Hotspur as suitors and given Ange Postecoglou's side's desperate need for defensive reinforcements, Klopp would be wise to get this one over the line quickly if he is indeed interested in a deal.

Tah is out of contract in 2025 and German outlet Kicker have recently revealed that Xabi Alonso's side would entertain bids of €18m (£15m) to facilitate his departure.

Jonathan Tah's season in numbers

Tah has been a key component of a remarkable Bayer Leverkusen effort in the German Bundesliga this season, with the club currently topping the division after 14 matches - four points ahead of Harry Kane's Bayern Munich (who albeit have a game in hand).

Having started 13 times in the German top-flight, Tah has bagged an impressive three goals, as per Sofascore, completing 95% of his passes, averaging 5.7 ball recoveries and 4.1 clearances per game and winning 62% of his duels.

Such efforts have been imperative for Die Werkself as they fight for the Bundesliga title - their first Bundesliga title - and it's not surprising that top European outfits such as Liverpool and Tottenham have taken note.

Jonathan Tah's style of play

Once called a "defensive battleship" by former teammate Christoph Kramer, the 6 foot 5 Tah is tough as stone, aerially dominant and adept in stifling opponents with his crunching challenges.

The 21-cap Germany international has been a mainstay in Leverkusen for many years now, having chalked up 325 appearances across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and supplying 11 assists.

Jonathan Tah: Similar Players Player Club Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal Eder Militao Real Madrid Pau Torres Aston Villa Manuel Akanji Manchester City Mathjis de Ligt Bayern Munich *Sourced via Football Transfers

The £47k-per-week defender ranks among the top 3% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 18% for passes attempted and the top 16% for goals scored per 90, as per FBref.

His ball-playing skill and aforementioned defensive strength make for qualities that Klopp would only be too happy to inject into his Reds team.

Not only could it strengthen the mettle of his backline - that will now be without Matip's services - but his adept vision and distribution could aid Trent Alexander-Arnold as the creative phenomenon starts to venture into the centre of the park more regularly.

How Tah could help Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has been among the most important members of Klopp's Liverpool team since making his Premier League debut against Middlesbrough in December 2016, aged 18.

The £180k-per-week machine has been instrumental in winning the whole gamut of silverware under Klopp's wing, making 292 appearances, scoring 18 goals and supplying 77 assists.

Over the past 12 months, he ranks among the top 1% of full-backs for assists and passes attempted, the top 2% for shot-creating actions and progressive passes, and the top 12% for interceptions per 90.

A star of scintillating technical quality, Alexander-Arnold has long been considered one of the most exciting and attack-happy right-backs in the game but has raised questions over the past few years regarding a future as a centre-midfielder, something which is starting to be realised.

Moving into the middle allows him to influence the play and split defences apart with his superlative ball-playing skills; this season, has has posted two goals and five assists so far, and while he has frequently drifted into midfield, he has yet to start in the engine room from the outset, with Klopp still preferring to utilise him as the right-back.

PL 23/24: Most Chances Created # Player Chances Created 1 Mohamed Salah 13 2 Kieran Trippier 10 3 Trent Alexander-Arnold 9 3 Bruno Fernandes 9 3 Bernardo Silva 9 3 Heung-min Son 9 *Sourced via premierleague.com

Such a tenacious defender in Tah would be the perfect player to both enhance Liverpool's backline and offer Alexander-Arnold the assurances he needs to cement a permanent spot in the centre of the park, with his remarkable passing accuracy only serving to aid the 25-year-old further.

Alexander-Arnold would find a steady stream of supplementation from deep, with Tah described as "quick, technically gifted but still robust" by one-time Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller.

This is not to say that the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate would not be able to assist the Liverpool-born dynamo in this manner, but rather, that Tah would offer crispness and a fresh dimension to deepen Liverpool's fluency and continue the evolution of Klopp's side.

With Matip out of contract in June and not looking likely to return to action beforehand, Tah could be an excellent winter addition; exactly what Klop needs as he looks to consolidate his side's position at the forefront of the Premier League.