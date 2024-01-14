Liverpool have enjoyed a weekend away from the rigours of Premier League football during the first half of the scheduled winter break for top-flight teams.

The Reds are back in action again against Bournemouth next Sunday at the Vitality Stadium and this means that Jurgen Klopp has plenty of time to prepare his side for that match.

With a week to go until that game, there is also the possibility that the German head coach could have a new signing to call upon against the Cherries.

There is nothing reportedly close to happening at the time of writing (14/01/2024) but things can move quickly during a transfer window and the Reds have been touted with an interest in players this month.

The January transfer window opened for business at the start of last week and Liverpool are said to be interested in a deal to sign a young ace from the Serie A.

Liverpool transfer news - Kenan Yildiz

According to the printed edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (13/01/2024), via TEAMtalk, the Merseyside club are eyeing up a swoop to land Kenan Yildiz from Juventus before the end of the month.

The report claimed that the Reds moved in to sign the Turkish talent as they are keen to bring the young attacker to Anfield to bolster their squad.

However, Juventus turned down their offer, the value of which is currently undisclosed, as they would like to keep hold of the 18-year-old whiz.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reveal that the Old Lady value Yildiz at up to €40m (£34m). However, they are unwilling to cash in on him for any amount in January, and could offer him an extension on his current contract, which is due to expire in the summer of 2027.

The report also added that Juventus 'cheekily' told Liverpool that they would be open to offers for 23-year-old centre-forward Moises Kean, who previously played for Everton.

He has produced zero goals and zero assists in 12 Serie A matches during the 2023/24 campaign, and managed four goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees during his time in England.

Klopp should ignore the Italian striker's availability and, instead, push for the club to test Juventus' resolve with Yildiz to see if they can convince them to part ways with the impressive youngster.

Liverpool could land a dream rival for Luis Diaz on the wing, whilst also adding depth in several positions across the frontline, by securing a deal for the £34m-rated wizard - whether that is this month or in the summer.

Luis Diaz's season in numbers

The Colombian international recently scored his sixth goal of the season in all competitions with a thumping strike against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

He rifled his shot into the top right corner of Aaron Ramsdale's goal to seal a 2-0 win over the Gunners and progression through to the fourth round of the competition.

The 27-year-old whiz has produced six goals and two assists in 26 appearances for the Reds this term, as he has struggled to provide consistent quality in the final third.

Diaz has played 19 times in the Premier League so far and chipped in with three goals and one assist in 14 starts, which shows that the former Porto star has not been a regular contributor at the top end of the pitch.

The Reds gem currently ranks within the top 43% of attacking midfielders and wingers for non-penalty goals (0.23) per 90 and the bottom 18% for Expected Assisted Goals (0.12) per 90 within the top-flight this season.

Luis Diaz vs positional peers (via FBref) 23/24 Premier League (per 90) Percentile rank Assists (0.08) Bottom 13% Progressive passes (3.74) Top 46% Progressive carries (3.35) Top 50% Successful take-ons (2.03) Top 24% Non-penalty xG + xAG (0.43) Top 43%

These statistics show that Diaz has not been an outstanding performer for Liverpool as a scorer or a creator of goals from the wing so far this term.

This also comes after the 27-year-old forward produced four goals and two assists in 17 Premier League games throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Therefore, Klopp could benefit from bringing in a talented youngster - like Yildiz - who could be a dream rival for his position whilst also being the long-term heir to that position on the left flank.

The statistics that show why Liverpool should sign Yildiz

The 18-year-old starlet is not a player who would be expected to make an immediate impact on the first-team at Anfield to take Diaz's spot during the second half of the season.

He is still in the infancy of his professional career and, instead, would be a signing with an eye on the future, whilst also being able to contribute on some level in the short-term.

Yildiz has made nine Serie A appearances for Juventus so far this season and has chipped in with one goal in three top-flight starts for the Italian giants.

Yildiz's latest Juventus appearance (Coppa Italia) Vs Frosinone Kenan Yildiz (via Sofascore) Sofascore rating 7.4 Minutes played 78 Goals One Chances created One Dribbles completed One

He has also scored two goals, and completed five dribbles, in two Coppa Italia outings for the Old Lady, which shows that he has the ability to make an impact in the final third at first-team level.

The teenage whiz, who was hailed for his "exceptional" qualities by U23 scout Antonio Mango, earned a shot in the senior squad due to his impressive form in the academy.

Yildiz racked up 12 goals and seven assists in 31 appearances for Juventus' U19 side, having also chipped in with six goals and eight assists in 17 games for Bayern Munich at U17 and U19 level combined earlier in his youth career.

These statistics show that the Liverpool target, who has spent the majority of his playing time as a second striker or as a left winger, has the potential to be a consistent contributor in the final third.

Whereas, Diaz has left a little to be desired in terms of goals and assists over the last 18 months, which is why the signing of Yildiz could provide the Colombian forward with a dream rival for his position.

Klopp could land competition for his current left winger and sign a player with the potential to be a star in the future by convincing Juventus to part ways with him this month.