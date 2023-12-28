Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp decided to overhaul his midfield options in the summer transfer window after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

The Reds finished outside of the top four and, as a result, are not currently competing in the Champions League this season, whilst they did not win any major trophies.

This resulted in a raft of departures in the middle of the park as Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Naby Keita all left on permanent deals, whilst Fabio Carvalho was sent out on loan to RB Leipzig.

Those deals opened the door for Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, and Alexis Mac Allister to form a new-look midfield for the German head coach.

However, the restructure of his options in the middle of the park may not stop there and the upcoming January transfer window is another chance for the former Borussia Dortmund tactician to add to his squad.

Liverpool transfer news - Wilfred Ndidi

The Independent reported during the summer transfer window that Leicester City enforcer Wilfred Ndidi could have emerged on the club's radar as they went in search of a new number six.

They were also said to be looking at Crystal Palace star Chieck Doucoure, who caught their eye during his debut campaign in English football at Selhurst Park.

Leicester were relegated to the Championship at the end of last season and the outlet claimed that they were prepared to do business heading into the final days of the window.

The Foxes are currently top of the second tier and 11 points ahead of third place after 24 matches and appear to be on course for an instant return to the Premier League in 2024.

It, therefore, remains to be seen whether or not they would be prepared to sanction the sale of one of their stars in January ahead of the second half of the campaign.

However, Leicester are in a difficult position with Ndidi, in particular, as his current contract is due to expire at the end of the current season. This means that foreign teams can agree a pre-contract deal with him from January onwards.

Liverpool could swoop in and offer them a final opportunity to recoup some money on the Nigeria international instead of potentially losing him for nothing next summer.

His contractual situation could, therefore, open the door for the Reds to secure a bargain deal for the proven Premier League performer, who could come in as an upgrade on the summer signing Endo at the base of the midfield.

Endo's season in numbers

The Japan international was brought in from Stuttgart on a permanent deal ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and has been a steady, albeit unspectacular, performer.

He has made 14 appearances in the Premier League so far this season, with seven coming as a starter, and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.72.

The 30-year-old veteran, who has zero assists and 0.2 key passes per game, has not been an outstanding performer in or out of possession for the Reds and some of his weaknesses were on display against Burnley on Boxing Day.

Endo lost five of his seven ground duels, which resulted in him being dribbled past twice, and had a sloppy moment on the ball that led to Jacob Bruun Larsen firing just wide of Alisson's post during the second half.

The Reds number three has lost 55% of his duels in the Premier League, including 58% of his battles on the deck, and this suggests that he has struggled with the physicality of the division in comparison to the Bundesliga.

He has also made 1.5 tackles and interceptions combined per match and does not rank higher than the top 35% of top-flight midfielders in either statistic per 90.

22/23 Bundesliga Endo (via Sofascore) Appearances 33 Sofascore rating 6.99 Duel success rate 52% Tackles per match 2.1 Interceptions per match 0.8

As you can see from the table above, his performances in the German league last term were more impressive, both in terms of physicality and defensive interventions, than his current displays for Liverpool.

Endo, who has managed 5.5 progressive carries and passes combined per 90 in the Premier League, is not the long-term answer to Klopp's hole in the number six position.

Ndidi, who is three years younger than the Japan international, could be, though, and that is why the club should pounce on the 27-year-old ace in January to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.

The statistics that show why Liverpool should sign Ndidi

The Leicester star spent a number of seasons as an impressive defensive midfield at the base of the Foxes midfield under Brendan Rodgers.

He racked up 192 top-flight appearances and proved his worth at the top level, which means that Liverpool would be signing a player who has the experience and quality to hit the ground running at Anfield.

Last season, Ndidi ranked within the top 6% or higher of Premier League midfielders for tackles (3.27), interceptions (2.04), and clearances (2.57) per 90.

The Nigerian machine, who was described as a "colossus" by journalist Andy Withers, also ranked within the top 3% of his positional peers or higher for tackles (3.34), interceptions (2.34), and clearances (3.00) per 90 throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

These statistics show that the Leicester enforcer, who won 55% of his duels in the top-flight last term, could offer far more than Endo as a defensive anchor in front of the back four due to his strength and ability to make tackles and interceptions at an exceptional rate.

Ndidi, as you can see from the chart above, has used his side's relegation to the second tier to refine his work in possession to become a creative threat at the top end of the pitch.

He has created five 'big chances' and assisted five goals in 16 Championship starts for the Foxes and could look to merge his Premier League defensive solidity with his second tier creativity to become a complete midfielder for Liverpool.

The £51k-per-week ace is a proven top-flight defensive midfielder whose statistics for Leicester suggest that he could offer far more than Endo, in and out of possession.

That is why Klopp should look to take advantage of his contractual situation with a swoop for the talented gem at the turn of the year.