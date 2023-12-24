Liverpool head into Christmas in second place in the Premier League after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.

There is no hiding away from Mohamed Salah's colossal efforts to pull the Reds into a title race as he has been Jurgen Klopp's outstanding performer at the top end of the pitch once again.

With no Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane on the books anymore, the Egypt international is the only exceptional attacker in the squad when you consider his record in front of goal.

Klopp could finally land Salah another lethal partner in attack, as Mane and Firmino were, by swooping to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, who is a reported target for Liverpool ahead of 2024 - as per journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Mo Salah's Premier League season in numbers

The 31-year-old superstar has been in phenomenal form so far this season and it was his brilliance, once again, that secured a point against the Gunners on Saturday with his sharp finish into the top corner.

That goal has taken Salah to 12 Premier League strikes for the 2023/24 campaign, which is a staggering eight more than any of his teammates have managed.

He has also registered seven top-flight assists, and that is two more than the next highest within the squad - Uruguay international Darwin Nunez on five.

These statistics show that no other Liverpool player has come close to Salah in terms of goal contributions as he has 19 direct

involvements. No other Reds player has more than Nunez's nine (five goals and four assists) so far this season.

The statistics that show why Liverpool should sign Wirtz

Klopp could sign a lethal partner for the Egyptian superstar by securing a deal to sign Wirtz, who would cost at least €120m (£104m), from Bayer Leverkusen in 2024.

The 20-year-old prodigy has been in fantastic form in the Bundesliga so far this season and has the potential to be an outstanding attacker for Liverpool, as Salah is currently.

Wirtz has racked up five goals and seven assists in 15 league starts for his side. No Reds player has produced more assists and only Salah (19) has managed more direct goal involvements at league level.

The German magician has also plundered two goals and four assists in four Europa League outings for Leverkusen, whilst none of Klopp's men assisted more than two goals during the group stage.

As you can see in the chart above, Wirtz also ranks highly among his positional peers in a host of key attacking metrics; including progressive passes, assists, and shot-creating actions over the last 365 days.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig has described him as an "elite" wizard who is "too good" at different intervals and the statistics back that up, as he has been one of the best creators in Europe's big five leagues.

Therefore, Klopp could land another outstanding attacking talent to come in and be a lethal partner for Salah in the final third, as opposed to his current options who have struggled to make a consistent impact at the top end of the pitch.