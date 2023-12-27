The January transfer window is fast approaching and Liverpool could be in the market to improve the forward areas of their playing squad.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently top of the Premier League and will remain there unless Arsenal pick up all three points against West Ham United on Thursday.

The Reds have enjoyed a terrific start to the 2023/24 campaign and are well on course to be in the mix to secure the title at the end of the season.

This has come off the back of a disappointing term last year as they failed to qualify for the Champions League with a fifth-placed finish.

They are now back to their best and look set to be in contention to win the title ahead of the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester City.

The German head coach could give his team a boost ahead of the second half of the season by securing a deal for reported transfer target Federico Chiesa, who could be a dream rival for Luis Diaz's position in the side.

Liverpool transfer news - Federico Chiesa

It was recently reported by TuttoJuve that the Reds are one of a number of teams interested in a possible swoop to sign the Italy international in 2024.

The outlet claimed that Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Arsenal were all keen on the exciting attacker during the summer transfer window.

They all remain interested in the Juventus whiz and have 'broken through the ground' ahead of a potential move for him in January or at the end of the campaign.

The report stated that offers could come in from the aforementioned Premier League sides after the European Championships in Germany next summer, where Chiesa could be on show for Italy.

It could result in offers within the region of €80m (£69m) and Juventus would need to evaluate any formal bids should they come in for him next year.

However, there is no guarantee that the Serie A giants would be prepared to cash in on him and it could, therefore, be a difficult deal for the Reds to complete.

If they are able to beat off competition from the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, and Spurs, though, then Chiesa could be a fantastic addition to the squad to act as a rival for Diaz's position on the left side of Klopp's attack.

Luis Diaz's season in numbers

The Colombia international registered his first Premier League assist of the campaign with a clever flick for Diogo Jota to smash in the second against Burnley on Tuesday night.

Diaz has produced three goals, one assist, and one 'big chance' created in 18 league appearances, 13 of which have come as a starter.

The forward has not been at his best this season and that is understandable when you consider that his father was kidnapped. Thankfully, his dad has since been returned to his family but it has been a difficult period for the attacker off the pitch.

He currently ranks within the bottom 15% of Premier League wingers and attacking midfielders for Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) with 0.12 per 90, and this is one area in which the talented ace could look to improve over the coming weeks and months.

However, the forward does rank within the top 17% for non-penalty goals xG (0.31) per 90 and this shows that the exciting gem is getting himself into excellent positions to score.

Finding consistency in the final third is the next task for Diaz as he struggled to deliver a reliable stream of goals and assists from the left wing last term.

The 26-year-old whiz managed four goals and two assists in 17 top-flight appearances throughout the 2022/23 campaign and ranked within the bottom 45% of his positional peers for xAG (0.14) per 90.

This means that the Liverpool forward has produced seven goals and three assists in 35 Premier League matches since the start of last season.

Diaz also ranks within the bottom 49% and the top 46% for progressive passes (3.77) and progressive carries (3.40) respectively in the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions over the last 365 days.

These statistics show that the Colombian ace has not been an outstanding performer for the Reds as a progressive force, a goalscorer, or as a creator over the last 18 months or so.

This suggests that Liverpool could benefit from bringing in another left-sided attacker who could either come in as an upgrade on Diaz or provide fierce competition for his place to drive both players to up their performances on the pitch in order to nail down the position.

The statistics that show why Liverpool should sign Chiesa

Chiesa has been in impressive form for Juventus and could be a dream rival for the left wing spot if Klopp can secure his services in January, or next summer.

The 26-year-old dynamo, who former Italian forward Antonio Di Natale once lauded as "unpredictable", has produced five goals and one assist in 15 Serie A appearances so far this term.

Last term, the former Fiorentina star racked up two goals, five assists, and four 'big chances' created in 21 league outings, despite only being a starter in six of those matches. This was alongside one goal and one assist in three Europa League outings for the Old Lady.

Most similar players to Chiesa over last 365 days (via FBref) Player Rank Bryan Mbuemo 1 Alexis Sanchez 2 Omar Marmoush 3 Sheraldo Becker 4 Rodrygo 5

Chiesa also caught the eye for Italy in two European Championship qualifiers in November as he plundered two goals and created one 'big chance' in two appearances.

Over the last 365 days, the Juventus star ranks within the top 5% of forwards in the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions for shot-creating actions (4.06) per 90. He also ranks within the top 2% for progressive carries (4.64) per 90 in that time.

These statistics suggest that the Liverpool target has the quality to drive his team up the pitch with multiple carries per match to get at the opposition and into the final third. When he is at the top end of the pitch the right-footed wizard also has the ability to make something happen, as evidenced by his shot-creating actions per 90.

Therefore, Chiesa could come in and provide Diaz with real competition for his place and both players could motivate each other to improve and give Klopp a nice selection headache on the left flank.