For the most part, Liverpool supporters will be delighted with the progress made this season, with Jurgen Klopp's summer transfer work succeeding in restoring the capacity to fight for the Premier League title.

Last year, a sapped and ageing squad felt the force of a myopic attitude to bolstering in transfer windows, with the midfield in particular crumbling and requiring more than just a spruce-up.

But this was achieved and while a fifth-placed finish was a bitter pill to swallow, Champions League qualification fading away, the current campaign has been far more fruitful and the second-placed Reds are fighting fiercely for the trophy.

But Klopp will understand the importance of maintaining the rebuild, and while the midfield still needs a holding midfielder and the backline requires attention, the Anfield side appear to have registered an interest in AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.

Liverpool transfer news - Rafael Leao

According to journalist Francois Plateau, Liverpool are interested in signing Leao and have touted him as the 'perfect' Sadio Mane heir, with the Senegal international joining Bayern Munich for £35m in 2022, now playing in Saudi Arabia.

Plateau believes that the Reds could offer cash plus winger Luis Diaz for the player, which could prove to be a good move from a monetary standpoint given that previous reports discussing Manchester United's interest have listed the Portugal international at €115m (£98m).

While Liverpool may feel that their primary transfer attention should centre on the backline and the defensive area of the midfield, should a deal for Leao become feasible then it would be wise to consider a swoop, at the very least.

Rafael Leao's style of play

Having signed for AC Milan from Lille in a €35m (£30m) deal back in 2019, Leao has amassed 182 displays, plundering 47 goals and 41 assists, and was instrumental in the gleaning of the 2021/22 Serie A title.

He has scored four goals and supplied five assists across all competitions this season, having truly showcased his elite pedigree last term after clinching 31 direct goal contributions from 48 outings.

As per FBref, Leao ranks among the top 16% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 14% for progressive carries, the top 9% for successful take-ons, and the top 16% for aerials won per 90.

Rafael Leao: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Finishing Ball retention Dribbling Distribution Creativity Defensive contribution Long shots Through balls *Sourced via WhoScored

A frightening vessel on the pitch, Leao drives the ball forward with electric pace and wily weaving, proving to be a constant thorn for any opposition and such qualities would be perfect for Klopp's high-octane system.

But would signing the Serie A star be a good move for the Merseyside outfit, and would it be wise to effectively swap him with Diaz, who is currently out of form but still a brilliant player?

Luis Diaz's season in numbers

Liverpool signed Diaz for an initial £37m from Porto in January 2022, and the Colombian must be somewhat indignant given the incessancy of issues that have plagued him during his time at Anfield; the 2022/23 campaign was blighted by injury, while his efforts this term have been hindered by the high-profile family situation that caused such distress.

Of course, he was also the unfortunate scorer of that goal against Tottenham Hotspur in September, inexplicably chalked off after Mohamed Salah's deft through ball, expertly finished off by the surging Diaz, was adjudged, incorrectly, to be offside.

All that said, the 26-year-old will be among the first to acknowledge that his direct return has not been good enough, with two of his three Premier League goals this season coming in the opening two matches of the term; since, he boasts just one goal from 15 appearances, yet to assist a teammate.

Nonetheless, he has been described as a "game-changer" by reporter Charlotte Coates and offers a progressive and penetrative style that serves Liverpool very well.

The £55k-per-week ace also ranks among the top 7% of positional peers for pass completion, though this alone will not be enough to secure him a spot in the Anfield side's first-team for years to come.

While last season's metrics do not offer the best gauge for comparison, his initial burst onto the scene on English shores does showcase the ability within his grasp.

Having posted four goals and three assists from just 11 Premier League starts during the 2021/22 season, joining in January, Diaz completed 88% of his passes and averaged 1.5 key passes and 2.4 dribbles per game.

Collating these metrics with his present efforts, Diaz is completing just 81% of his passes in the league this year, averaging 1.1 key passes and 1.2 dribbles per outing.

His ball-carrying in particular has seen a staggering drop-off, and while his past knee injury has no doubt been the crux of this decline, Klopp will be itching to see improvements.

Leao, meanwhile, is flourishing with Milan and could prove to be the dream heir to Mane, with the former Liverpool phenomenon's incredible consistency not easily replicated.

Leao has been hailed as a “superstar” by writer Theo Mwangi and boasts a relatively pleasing injury record, though the issues he has picked up over the years often prove to be a recurrence of muscular blows to the hamstring.

But he is a dynamic threat and one who could be taken to new heights under Klopp's tutelage, and Liverpool's hierarchy must carefully consider the next move.

While Diaz is something of a fan favourite and is an excellent player, his output will need to improve if he is to continue to receive prominent bearing in the squad.

Should he leave, or indeed should his departure become necessary, the moves must be made to ensure that Leao, the perfect successor and heir to Mane, is signed.