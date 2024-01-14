The January transfer window opened for business at the start of the month and Liverpool are yet to make a first-team addition to their squad as of yet.

It remains to be seen whether or not Jurgen Klopp will be able to bolster his side before February but he does have around two weeks left to get any potential business over the line.

The Reds could use the window to lay the groundwork for deals in the summer transfer window, when it may not be as difficult to strike agreements with clubs.

Teams are, naturally, more reluctant to part ways with their best players midway through a season as it could impact how their campaign pans out over the next five months.

Liverpool's search for a new winger

Therefore, Liverpool could need to wait until the summer to get their top targets, which appears to be the case with Crystal Palace whiz Michael Olise.

FootballTransfers reported earlier this month that the Reds are interested in a deal to sign the former Reading starlet to bolster Klopp's wide options.

The outlet claimed that they are considering an approach to land the French talent, who is also attracting interest from fellow Premier League side Manchester United.

However, the report did state that the forward is expected to remain at Selhurst Park beyond the end of the current transfer window, but that a move in the summer is 'on the horizon'.

FootballTransfers added that he has a release clause in his current contract with Palace that allows a team to sign him for a fee of £60m, and the Eagles are not willing to negotiate a lower fee with any team.

Olise is not the only player on the club's radar to add to their options out wide, though, as the report named Leeds forward Crysencio Summerville as a winger they have an eye on.

The Dutch magician has produced 12 goals, seven assists, and 13 'big chances' created in 24 Championship appearances for Daniel Farke's side so far this season.

Liverpool must, however, prioritise a swoop for Olise as he is a Premier League-proven winger with the quality to be a fantastic signing for the Reds, in the short and long-term.

The 22-year-old could come in as Klopp's own version of Manchester City and England star Phil Foden, who has been in superb form this season.

Why Michael Olise is similar to Phil Foden

Both players are left-footed playmakers who can operate on either flank or through the middle as an attacking midfielder for their respective sides.

They are also both 23 or younger and have plenty of time on their hands to develop and improve over the years to come, which makes them both highly valuable assets due to their current ability and potential.

Most similar players to Olise in the 23/24 Premier League season (via FBref) Player Rank Jack Grealish 1 Bukayo Saka 2 Marcus Tavernier 3 James Maddison 4 Phil Foden 5

As you can see in the table above, Foden is also one of the most similar attacking midfielders and wingers to Olise in the Premier League this season, based on their statistics for Manchester City and Palace respectively.

Foden is on fire this season

The England international has racked up 11 goals and eight assists in 31 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side so far this term.

He has been in sublime form in the Premier League for the Cityzens with five goals and six assists in 18 top-flight starts, including one goal and two assists in his last three games.

The 23-year-old magician has produced 2.1 key passes per game and ranks highly among his positional peers in a host of creative and progressive statistics.

Foden ranks within the top 11% of Premier League attacking midfielders and wingers for assists (0.34) per 90 and the top 20% for shot-creating actions (4.54) per 90. He also ranks within the top 24% for progressive passes (4.71) and the top 31% for Expected Assisted Goals (0.24) per 90.

These statistics show that he has been excellent at coming in on his left foot from the right flank, or driving through the middle to make things happen, to create chances and progress the play for City.

Why Olise would be Klopp's own Foden

Meanwhile, Olise has produced five goals and one assist in nine Premier League appearances for Palace so far this season. However, one assist does not accurately reflect his creative output.

The 22-year-old wizard has created four 'big chances' and produced 2.2 key passes per game across those nine appearances and only been rewarded with one assist, which suggests that his teammates have let him down with their wasteful finishing in the final third.

Olise vs att. mids and wingers in 23/24 Premier League (via FBref) Statistic (per 90) Percentile rank Expected Assisted Goals (0.36) Top 6% Shot-creating actions (5.85) Top 3% Progressive passes (4.52) Top 27% Successful take-ons (3.19) Top 4%

As you can see in the table above, the Palace star ranks highly in a number of key creative metrics for his side this season, which shows that his one assist is not a fair reflection of his creativity.

Last term, Olise racked up 11 assists from 11 'big chances' created in 37 Premier League appearances for the Eagles. This proves that his current form is not a flash in the pan, as he has been a superb creator for his team over the past 18 months.

These statistics suggest that Klopp would be bringing in a player with the quality to create high-quality opportunities for the likes of Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota, among others, frequently.

Olise, who was hailed as "wonderful" and a "technician" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, has a terrific left foot and would not need a period of adaptation as he has already proven himself in the Premier League as a scorer and a creator since his move to Selhurst Park from Reading.

This suggests that he could hit the ground running at Anfield, whether a move is possible this month or if they have to wait until the summer to make their move, as Klopp's own version of Foden in the final third.