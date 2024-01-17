The January transfer window has been open for over two weeks and Liverpool are yet to make an addition to their squad. However, they have now been linked with an interest in a Premier League defender...

Liverpool's desire to sign an England international

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Reds are keen on a swoop to sign versatile Chelsea centre-back and full-back Levi Colwill to bolster their defensive options.

The report claims that Liverpool are ready to 'test' the Blues' resolve if the London-based outfit decide that they are open to cashing in on him.

It states that Mauricio Pochettino's side are looking at ways to raise funds and are aware that selling homegrown talent - like Colwill and Conor Gallagher - will help them with Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Jurgen Klopp could now land his own version of Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol by tempting Chelsea into a deal for the £100k-per-week ace his month, or in the summer.

Gvardiol's passing brilliance for City

The Croatia international joined the Cityzens from RB Leipzig last summer and has enjoyed a solid start to life in England as a versatile defender who can be deployed at centre-back or left-back.

As a dynamic left-footed ace, Gvardiol is comfortable in either position and can drop in to form a back three with the opposite full-back bombing on when deployed at full-back as part of a fluid system.

He is also a terrific passer, in both roles, and can help his team to progress up the pitch. The 21-year-old titan ranks within the top 25% or higher of Premier League full-backs for progressive passes (4.73) and progressive carries (2.51) per 90 this season, whilst also being in the top 13% for pass success rate (86.7%).

These statistics show that Gvardiol is a progressive player in possession who can find his teammates in dangerous positions to advance the play, instead of being regressive and passing sideways and backwards to stagnate the build-up.

Colwill's similarities to Gvardiol

The Chelsea youngster is also a young left-footed defender who has been deployed as both a centre-back and a left-back throughout his career so far.

FBref lists Gvardiol as one of the most similar players to Colwill in the Premier League this season but his passing in a progressive Brighton side on loan last term was more comparable to the City star's performances in the 2023/24 campaign.

23/24 Premier League Josko Gvardiol Levi Colwill Appearances 16 20 Tackles per game 1.6 2.2 Interceptions per game 1.1 1.3 Ball recoveries per game 5.3 4.5 Duel success rate 55% 65%

Colwill averaged 5.16 progressive passes and 1.18 progressive carries per 90 and completed 88% of his attempted passes for the Seagulls in the top-flight last season.

These statistics show that the 20-year-old titan, who was once described as a "Rolls-Royce" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has the quality to be a terrific progressive passer who is efficient and forward-thinking, just as Gvardiol has been this season for City.

Therefore, Klopp could land his own version of the Croatian dynamo by signing another versatile young left-footed defender who is strong off the ball and progressive in possession.