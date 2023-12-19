The January transfer window is fast approaching and Liverpool could look to dip into the market to bolster their defensive options ahead of the second half of the season.

Joel Matip suffered an ACL injury earlier this month and the central defender is now likely to be out of action for the remainder of the campaign.

This blow could tempt the Reds to swoop for another centre-back to add to their group of players in that position; alongside Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, and Ibrahima Konate.

German outlet BILD reported this month that Liverpool are one of the club showing an interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, who is not content with being a substitute for his current club, and that he has a €70m (£60m) release clause in his contract.

Jurgen Klopp could now land his own version of Manchester City ace Josko Gvardiol, who is also a versatile left-footed stopper and a former Bundesliga star.

Gvardiol's season in numbers

The Croatia international has played 18 times for the Cityzens so far this season and seven of those have come as a centre-back and the other 11 as a left-back.

His versatility means that the 21-year-old brute can be deployed in a multitude of positions and systems due to his ability to play either as a centre-back in a four, or on the left of a back three, as well as being able to play as a traditional or inverted left-back.

The former RB Leipzig star ranks within the top 6% of centre-backs for progressive carries (1.67) and the top 21% for progressive passes (4.63) in the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions over the last 365 days.

These statistics show that the left-footed gem, who has won 55% of his duels in the Premier League this season, excels at progressing the ball out from the back on the left side of the defence.

The statistics that show why Hincapie could be Liverpool's own Gvardiol

The 21-year-old Leverkusen titan has only started two Bundesliga games this season but did start 27 throughout the 2022/23 campaign and caught the eye with his performances.

Like Gvardiol, Hincapie can play on the left of a central defensive pairing or trio and has the versatility to play at left-back. He has played 36 career games at left-back and 69 at the heart of the backline.

Over the last 365 days, the young colossus ranks within the top 2% of centre-backs within the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions for progressive carries (1.93) per 90 and the top 32% for progressive passes (4.08) per 90.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig once described him as a "charismatic" defender and these statistics back that up as the talented gem is not afraid to take responsibility and drive his team up the pitch.

The Ecuador international also won 56% of his duels in the Bundesliga last term and has won 64% of his battles across eight outings this season.

This shows that, like Gvardiol, Hincapie is a versatile defender who can make a big impact in possession with his ball-carrying ability whilst also being able to outmuscle opposition attackers more often than not.

Therefore, Klopp could land his own version of the progressive City ace by signing the £60m colossus who could operate as a left-centre-back or as a left-back who could come inside to make a back three in possession to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to invert into midfield with sufficient cover at the back.