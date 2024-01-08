The January transfer window officially opened for business at the start of this month and it remains to be seen how busy Liverpool will be.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been linked with plenty of players in the months leading up to the window, and since it started last Monday, but speculation does not always lead to tangible movement on the transfer front.

Whilst the Reds may not bring in any players this month, they could use January to lay the groundwork for possible summer signings to bolster the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

It is notoriously difficult to do worthwhile deals in the winter market as teams, naturally, do not want to lose their best talents midway through a campaign.

Therefore, it could make more sense for Liverpool to wait until the summer to avoid overpaying for a player, unless Klopp feels that a signing is desperately needed in the short-term or that one is value for money in spite of the timing.

Latest Liverpool transfer news

FootballTransfers have reported that the Reds are in the market to add another talented wide player to their ranks and they are eyeing up two gems who are currently playing in England.

Firstly, Crystal Palace star Michael Olise is said to be on their radar after his impressive performances for the Premier League side this season.

The 22-year-old forward has a release clause in his contract at Selhurst Park that would allow him to leave if a club is willing to part ways with £60m, and the Eagles are not prepared to cash in for lower than that figure at this time.

Liverpool and Manchester United are both considering an approach for the former Reading maestro but it is stated that Olise is expected to remain with Palace until the end of the season before a possible move in the summer.

Alongside the young French whiz, the Reds are also eyeing up Leeds United magician Crysencio Summerville to bolster their wide options.

The report suggests that the forward is due to leave Elland Road in the summer, although it is unclear whether or not that depends on their success or failure to reach the top-flight, and does not rule out the club signing both him and Olise.

However, Football Insider recently claimed that the Whites have no intention of cashing in on the Dutch wizard this month and there is no mention of a transfer fee that would change their mind.

The outlet also claimed that Premier League sides Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in the impressive EFL starlet, which shows that Liverpool look set to face plenty of competition for his signature.

This is a deal, as aforementioned, that the Reds could lay the groundwork for this month before swooping in to strike an agreement in the summer. If Leeds are unable to secure promotion to the Premier League then Klopp could come in and offer the forward a chance to return to the top-flight.

Summerville could then arrive at Anfield as the German head coach's own version of Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma, based on his impressive form this term.

Mitoma's Premier League statistics

The Japan international enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League for the Seagulls last term as a winger who was able to provide consistent quality in the final third.

Mitoma started 24 top-flight games throughout the 2022/23 campaign and contributed with seven goals and five assists - one goal contribution every other start on average.

The 26-year-old maestro may also contest that he was unlucky to only register five assists as the talented forward produced nine 'big chances' for his teammates and his fellow attackers were unable to make the most of those opportunities.

He ranked within the top 14% of Premier League attacking midfielders and wingers for xA (Expected Assists) per 90 with 0.25 and the top 15% for shot-creating actions per 90 with 4.23.

Mitoma also ranked within the top 4% for progressive carries (5.55) per 90 and this shows that he is able to drive the team up the pitch before being able to create for his teammates.

The Brighton ace has started the current campaign with three goals and four assists in 13 Premier League starts and has proven himself to be an impressive winger in the top-flight due to his ability to score and create goals.

The statistics that show why Summerville could be Liverpool's Mitoma

Klopp could now land his own version of the Seagulls star with a swoop to sign Summerville, who has been compared to him this season.

Voetbal International journalist Suleyman Özturk compared him to Mitoma earlier this term as they are both "complete" wingers who make a big impact at the top end of the pitch.

He added that the Leeds star has made the Championship his "playground" and it is hard to disagree with that assessment when you consider his statistics.

Summerville has showcased his quality as both a scorer and a creator of goals from a left wing position for Daniel Farke's side this season, as Mitoma has done for Brighton at a higher level.

The 22-year-old whiz has fired in 12 goals from 8.14 xG (Expected Goals) in 23 Championship appearances for the Whites, which shows that he has been a lethal finisher in front of goal.

He has also registered six assists and created 12 'big chances' for his fellow attackers. This indicates that his teammates have let him down in the final third at times.

Summerville in 2023/24 Championship (via FBref) Statistic (per 90) Percentile rank among attacking midfielders and wingers Non-penalty goals (0.55) Top 2% Expected Assisted Goals (0.36) Top 3% Shot-creating actions (6.86) Top 1% Progressive passes (4.27) Top 24% Progressive carries (5.52) Top 9%

As you can see from the table above, Summerville has been one of the best players in his position in the Championship in a host of key attacking metrics.

He has proven his quality as a scorer, a creator, and a progressive force down the flank for his side - like Mitoma for Brighton - and this suggests that the Leeds star is too good to continue playing in the second tier.

There is no guarantee that he will be able to make the step up but Liverpool could hope that the 5 foot 9 gem is able to follow in the footsteps of the likes of James Maddison and Jack Grealish, in recent years, to establish himself in the Premier League as Klopp's own Mitoma.