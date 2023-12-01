After a challenging year, Liverpool supporters look ahead with optimism once again, with Jurgen Klopp's summer transfer activity paving the foundation for this season's exploits, which has so far hinted at a silver-laden crescendo.

As the campaign enters the winter period - a time that can so often shape and sculpt a side's narrative - Liverpool are third in the Premier League, two points off first-placed Arsenal, having topped their Europa League group with a game to spare and host West Ham United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals later this month.

Such feats have only been possible courtesy of the impressive midfield rebuild, with Klopp wiping away the scourge of last year's demise and replacing the engine room with a shinier, louder and meaner crop of players.

While the Reds would still be wise to complete the centre by signing a specialist No. 6, there's no inclination that this will take priority in January; Alexis Mac Allister has assumed the deep-lying role since joining in July.

Really, what should take precedence is the fortification of the backline, especially given that Ibrahima Konate is the only senior centre-back to have been signed on a permanent deal since Virgil van Dijk's transformative arrival in January 2018.

Liverpool transfer news - Jean-Clair Todibo

According to the Evening Standard, Liverpool are among the host of Premier League outfits eager to sign OGC Nice ace Jean-Clair Todibo in January, with the Frenchman among the finest defenders in Ligue 1 this season.

It's understood that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both monitoring the 23-year-old's situation, with all three suitors prioritising the augmentation of their backline.

Nice have valued the centre-back at £39m and are competing against Paris Saint-Germain in the title race, and while Todibo would want assurances over his playing time, Liverpool will certainly be eager to add him to the fold.

Jean-Clair Todibo's style of play

Todibo would be a tailor-made fit for Klopp's system, bringing physicality, technical skill and a progressive nature to the Liverpool fold.

Considered to be a "Rolls-Royce" of a centre-back by journalist Antonio Mango, Todibo ranks among the top 8% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 18% for progressive passes, the top 7% for successful take-ons and the top 5% for tackles per 90, as per FBref.

Jean-Clair Todibo: Similar Players Player Club Fikayo Tomori AC Milan William Saliba Arsenal Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid Sven Botman Newcastle United Andreas Christensen Barcelona *Sourced via Football Transfers

Such metrics underline his credentials as one of the finest ball-playing defenders around, something that has been embedded in him after his days as a Barcelona prospect.

And given Football Transfers' compilation of similar players, it's clear that he boasts the attributes necessary to succeed on English shores with a top-class team such as Liverpool.

The £22k-per-week titan has made some exceptional progress over the past few years and is now comfortably one of Ligue 1's biggest talents, with Todibo essential to Les Aiglon's efforts this season in challenging PSG and boasting the best defensive record, shipping just four goals from 13 matches.

Todibo has been crucial in this regard, starting 11 matches in the French top-flight, completing 90% of his passes, making two tackles and 2.8 clearances per game and succeeding with 88% of his dribbles and 62% of his duels, as per Sofascore.

A veritable "rock" at the back - as has been said by talent scout Jacek Kulig - Liverpool have to seal a swoop in 2024, inhibiting the development of divisional rivals and unearthing Joel Matip's dream heir, with the veteran defender's contract set for expiry at the end of the season.

Todibo is the perfect Joel Matip heir

The two-cap France international has earned his stripes in his homeland and now appears ready for a move to England, and while he clearly has options at his disposal, Matip's ostensible departure in June opens the door for his acquisition.

Matip, aged 32, has completed 200 appearances for the Anfield side since joining on a free transfer in 2016, and is undoubtedly one of the most distinctive and quirky centre-halfs in Europe.

Renowned for his blitzing, penetrative runs up the pitch, Matip's forays through the thirds have led his Liverpool affiliates to dub such endeavours the "classic Joel dribble", with the 6 foot 5 colossus ranking among the top 7% of centre-backs for shot-creating actions and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90.

This style is not easily replicated in a defender but is something that Todibo could certainly emulate, with his aforementioned dribbling and progression statistics bespeaking his athletic and dynamic quality.

Because of this, Klopp must forge ahead with a move for the France star, providing him with a place and not relying solely on Jarell Quansah yet.

Quansah has been sensational since rising from the youth ranks and has made ten appearances this term, looking very much comfortable in front of - usually - Alisson's goal and undoubtedly touted for a starring role on Merseyside in the future, but he's not ready for that yet.

Statman Dave remarked that Todibo has "complete control" on the pitch and is exemplary when dictating the play, both catching the eye with his passing and progression on the ball.

Much like Matip, the 23-year-old is somewhat unorthodox as a central defender and would be the perfect replacement, with the Cameroonian undoubtedly departing Anfield a stalwart, crucial and reliable throughout the Klopp era.

Quansah is an exceptional talent and looks so comfortable in the rearguard, but he's still in the embryonic stage of his career and it might be unwise to entrust him with a starring role at this point.

By signing Todibo, Klopp can land an instant replacement while allowing Quansah to continue to hone his craft, only increasing Liverpool's chances of returning to the very forefront of European football. And staying there.