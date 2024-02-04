Liverpool will be hoping to follow up a wonderful victory over Chelsea in midweek with a statement win against Arsenal as they look to motor ahead in their chase for a second Premier League crown under Jurgen Klopp.

The two teams drew 1-1 at Anfield just before Christmas but if Klopp wishes to continue Liverpool’s recent momentum, a win at the Emirates is imperative.

Liverpool team news vs Arsenal

Darwin Núñez did everything but score against the Blues on Wednesday evening, even hitting the woodwork four times, but it looks as though he is a big doubt for the clash today.

The forward was seen leaving Anfield wearing a protective boot and the manager gave his thoughts after the game, saying:

“I don’t know if Darwin is available or not because after 20 minutes somebody stepped on his foot and it was very painful after the game.

“He only took his boot off after the game because he didn’t want to see it before, he knew there was something. So, he left the stadium in a boot, and it was not a football boot.”

Klopp then stated that nothing was broken, but he could be a doubt for the important tie against the Gunners.

If the Uruguayan is not available for the clash, who could Klopp call upon to take his place?

Cody Gakpo could replace Darwin Núñez for Liverpool

Nunez has registered 14 goal contributions in the Premier League this season – seven goals and seven assists – and while his finishing is slightly unpredictable at times, there is no doubt he has impressed during his second season at the club.

If he misses out, Cody Gakpo - who is yet to make a league start this calendar year - would be the ideal replacement to come in and play in a more central role.

The Dutchman has netted nine goals and grabbed four assists in all competitions and, while these are not the numbers Klopp would have been looking for halfway through the season, Gakpo does offer various qualities to the team.

The £120k-per-week forward has led the line on 14 occasions for the Reds this season and scored seven goals during those ties, which clearly suggests that Klopp has no choice but to unleash the former PSV Eindhoven player today against the Gunners.

Gakpo was lauded by journalist Bence Bocsak following his Europa League display against LASK in November, as he claimed the 24-year-old was “really efficient” and while he has yet to reach the numbers which saw him sparkle for PSV, he is slowly emerging as a vital member of the squad.

If Liverpool takes all three points against Arsenal today, they have an ideal chance to end Klopp’s nine-year reign by winning a second Premier League crown.

Against Chelsea, it looked as though every player knew exactly what was required of them and the German will be hoping this confidence stretches into today’s clash.

Gakpo may not be the prolific centre-forward that shone in the Netherlands, but his presence up front could cause the Gunners plenty of problems and a goal or two certainly wouldn’t harm his confidence.