The January transfer window officially opened for business at the start of last week and Liverpool continue to be linked with players who could bolster their squad.

Liverpool transfer news - Hayden Hackney

It has been reported by The Standard that the Reds are one of a number of clubs interested in a deal to sign Middlesbrough central midfielder Hayden Hackney.

The outlet has named Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool as three of the teams eyeing up the England U21 international, whilst Tottenham Hotspur are also set to join the race for his signature.

However, they may have to wait until the summer to strike an agreement with the Championship side, who will only sell if a 'sensational' bid comes in this month.

Jurgen Klopp must now push for the Reds to sign Hackney, whether it is financially viable this month or - if not - in the summer, as he could develop into a big upgrade on Wataru Endo.

Endo's season in numbers

Liverpool signed the Japan international from Stuttgart last summer and the experienced defensive midfielder has been a solid addition to the squad.

However, he turns 31 next month and Klopp may want to bring in a player with the potential to play at the base of the midfield in the long-term.

Endo has made 15 appearances in the Premier League so far this season and has averaged 1.7 tackles and interceptions combined and 2.8 ball recoveries per match, alongside a duel success rate of 44%.

The £50k-per-week enforcer has also completed 4.86 progressive passes and 0.52 progressive carries per 90 respectively, and does not rank higher than the top 38% of his positional peers in the top-flight in either statistic.

The statistics that show why Liverpool should sign Hackney

Meanwhile, Hackney's form for Middlesborough in the Championship suggests that the potential is there for him to offer more in that area of the pitch.

The 21-year-old ace, who is nine years younger than Endo, has made 2.2 tackles and interceptions and 7.7 ball recoveries per game across 16 league outings this season.

23/24 EFL Cup Hayden Hackney (via Sofascore) Appearances Five Sofascore rating 7.26 Goals One Assists One Ball recoveries 36

This suggests that, if he can make the step up to the Premier League and replicate similar numbers, the Boro star could win possession back for the team far more frequently than the Japan international.

Hackney, who analyst Ben Mattinson hailed as "progressive" and a "controller", also has the quality on the ball to influence matches with his passing.

The 5 foot 10 dynamo currently ranks within the top 1% of Championship midfielders for progressive passes (8.19) and the top 19% for progressive carries (2.25) per 90 this season.

These statistics suggest that the Boro whiz could provide far more quality and progression in possession in comparison to Endo, who has not been outstanding by any stretch in that regard.

Hackney could make far more progressive passes and complete more carries each match to progress his team up the pitch, to go along with his potentially superior defensive capabilities.

Therefore, Klopp could unearth an upgrade on Endo by snapping up the Championship starlet and helping him to develop into a consistent Premier League operator.