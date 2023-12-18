Liverpool dropped off the top spot in the Premier League on Sunday as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Manchester United at Anfield.

The Reds were the dominant force in the match as they had 68% and ended the clash with 34 shots, which came to 2.38 xG, to their opponent's six.

They are now one point behind Arsenal, who sit at the top of the table, ahead of their clash with Mikel Arteta's side at Anfield next weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side are in the title race, having failed to finish in the top four last season, but their chances of coming out on top may depend on the reliability of their attack in the business end of the campaign.

Darwin Nunez, in particular, has been erratic since his move to Liverpool last year and is not a player, at this moment in time, who can be trusted to turn up when it matters during the run-in.

Klopp could, however, unleash Mohamed Salah in a new role through the middle ahead of the Uruguay international by swooping to sign reported transfer target Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool transfer news - Leroy Sane

Journalist Christian Falk claimed that the Reds have a 'concrete' interest in the Germany international as they eye up a move to bolster their forward line.

His current deal with the Bundesliga giants is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign and they are said to be keen to sit down with him to discuss an extension.

Last month, the former Manchester City star told reporters that he has not given a new deal any thought and confirmed that the club do want to have talks with him. However, the left-footed whiz wants to focus on the current season before making a decision on his future.

This could open the door for Liverpool to swoop in, whether that is in January or next summer, as Bayern may not want to run the risk of letting him run down his contract to leave on a free transfer in 2025.

If Klopp is able to secure a move for the exciting forward then that could allow Salah to move from the right wing and into a central position, as Sane could operate down the right flank, and this would leave Nunez on the bench.

Nunez's Premier League goal record

The former Benfica ace has not been reliable in front of goal for the Reds since his move from Portugal ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

He made 29 Premier League appearances for the club last term and contributed with nine goals and three assists. In that time, the attacker missed a staggering 20 'big chances'.

The 24-year-old whiz has followed that up with four goals and five assists in 16 top-flight outings this term. His finishing has left a lot to be desired, once again, as Nunez has spurned 15 'big chances' for Liverpool.

This means that he has scored 13 goals and missed an incredible 35 'big chances' in the final third for Klopp since the start of last season in the Premier League.

Mo Salah's goal record as a striker

Liverpool could, therefore, benefit from utilising another player as their focal point at the top end of the pitch and Salah could be unleashed in a new permanent role.

The Egypt international does have experience of playing as a number nine during his time on Merseyside, with a return of 28 goals and seven assists in 34 matches - a goal or an assist every 0.97 outings on average.

Whereas, the 31-year-old dynamo has produced 172 goals and 79 assists in 290 games as a right winger for the club - a return of a direct goal involvement every 1.16 clashes on average.

There is no doubt that Salah, who has scored 11 goals and missed seven 'big chances' in 17 top-flight matches this term, is a phenomenal right-sided attacker as he has proven himself over the course of almost 300 outings in that position.

However, his record from his relatively, in comparison to his appearances on the wing, short time as a striker for Liverpool suggests that his output could increase in this new permanent role.

He has outperformed his xG at league level by 9.57 throughout his career. Whereas, Nunez has underperformed his xG by a staggering 10.47 goals in two seasons at the club so far.

This shows that Salah is considerably more clinical than the former Benfica man and that is why he could thrive as a centre-forward and be an upgrade on the Uruguay international.

The statistics that show why Liverpool should sign Sane

Liverpool's left-footed superstar could be unleashed in that new role if Klopp is able to sign Sane, as the German whiz is a terrific right winger who can be an outstanding signing for the club.

In the Bundesliga this season, the 27-year-old star ranks within the top 2% of his positional peers for shot-creating actions (6.76), xAG (0.56), assists (0.59), and non-penalty goals (0.59) per 90.

He has produced eight goals, eight assists, and 11 'big chances' created in 14 top-flight appearances for Bayern during the 2023/24 campaign.

The £330k-per-week dynamo has also made 3.4 key passes per game for his side, which is 0.7 more per match than any Liverpool player has managed in the Premier League - Trent Alexander-Arnold leading the way with 2.7.

Sane, who manager Thomas Tuchel once described as a physical "machine", has showcased his ability to make a huge impact at the top end of the pitch, whilst playing predominantly on the right flank.

He is an outstanding attacking talent who could be the chief creator for Klopp, based on his aforementioned creative statistics this season in comparison to Liverpool's current options, whilst also being able to carry a significant goal threat.

The German speedster would also come in with Premier League experience as he racked up 25 goals and 32 assists in 90 league games for City prior to his move to Bavaria.

Therefore, the Reds boss could bring Sane in and deploy him out wide on the right flank to consistently contribute with goals and assists, and that would also free up Salah to move into a new permanent role through the middle to be a big upgrade on Nunez.