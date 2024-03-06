Liverpool's unrelenting calendar shows no sign of abating, with the Premier League table-toppers and Carabao Cup champions travelling to the Czech Republic on Thursday night for the first leg of their Europa League knockout tie against Sparta Prague.

Defying the odds to construct a six-game win streak after falling against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium at the start of February, Jurgen Klopp's side are firing on all cylinders despite having been beset with substantial injury problems.

Manchester City, imperious as ever and just one point behind Liverpool in the league table, travel to Anfield for a huge showdown on Sunday afternoon in what will undoubtedly affect Klopp's team selection tomorrow.

Sparta Prague are top of the Czech First League with one defeat all term, dispatching Galatasaray in the previous Europa League stage to set up the tie with Liverpool.

Klopp is blessed by the return of Mohamed Salah to training this week, while match-winner Darwin Nunez, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai all featured off the bench at the City Ground.

Shuffling the pack is inevitable, and Klopp could make as many as four changes to his starting XI.

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Who needs Alisson? Caoimhin Kelleher had some big boots to fill after arguably the best goalkeeper in the world was felled by a muscular injury in February, but he's been phenomenal, heroic in the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea.

Klopp even went so far as to say that the Irishman, aged 25, is "the best no.2 in the world", and he will have the opportunity to raise his stock once again on the continent.

2 RB - Joe Gomez

Conor Bradley is quite the talent but he's played a lot of football recently and will be expected to start against Pep Guardiola's side, so Joe Gomez should get the nod.

The dynamic defender has played a myriad of roles this season and offers the multi-functional ability to thrive on the right flank of the backline, his natural position.

3 CB - Jarell Quansah

Exciting prospects have filtered into Liverpool's first-team in their droves this season but Jarell Quansah was among the first to make an impression.

Described as "absolutely phenomenal" by Trent Alexander-Arnold, the young titan has the qualities to succeed on Merseyside for years to come.

4 CB - Ibrahima Konate

It wouldn't be surprising for Klopp to repeat that trick that he implemented against Southampton one week ago, rotating his preferred defensive axis at half-time.

It's a toss of a coin, but Ibrahima Konate might be in line from the opening whistle, with Virgil van Dijk coming in after the break.

5 LB - Kostas Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas has struggled with injury in recent months but he whipped in the corner for Van Dijk's trophy-winning goal against Chelsea and will replace Andy Robertson against Sparta Prague.

6 DM - Wataru Endo

Wataru Endo overcame the knock suffered against Chelsea to come off the bench and make an impact against Nottingham Forest.

The Japan international is dogged and industrious and should start both of Liverpool's fixtures this week, though his inclusion from the outset tomorrow will hand Alexis Mac Allister a well-earned rest.

7 CM - Bobby Clark

Bobby Clark has taken to life in Liverpool's senior set-up with the assured grace of a player set for success at the highest level. The talented teenager played from the outset against Nottingham Forest last weekend and impressed with his ball-playing, dribbling and confidence.

Bobby Clark: Senior Record 23/24 Fixture Competition Result Arsenal (A) FA Cup (Third round) 2-0 win Bournemouth (A) Premier League 4-0 win Fulham (A) Carabao Cup (Semi final) 1-1 draw Chelsea (H) Premier League 4-1 win Burnley (H) Premier League 3-1 win Luton Town (H) Premier League 4-1 win Chelsea (Wembley) Carabao Cup (Final) 1-0 win Southampton (H) FA Cup (Fourth round) 3-0 win Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 1-0 win Sourced via Transfermarkt

He's been tasked with weighted responsibility but he's that good. Watch him bloom.

8 CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai returned from the bench against Forest on Saturday afternoon but you'd need to trek back to the last days of January to find the Hungarian's last starting appearance, scoring during Liverpool's Premier League romping over Chelsea.

Hailed as an "artist" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Szoboszlai has scored five goals and supplied four assists since joining from RB Leipzig last summer, completing 88% of his passes in the Premier League and averaging 1.7 key passes, 1.3 tackles and 6.0 ball recoveries per game, as per Sofascore.

9 RW - Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott's something of a cultured veteran in this Reds squad, having played 37 times in all competitions this season and started the past four fixtures, but it's easy to forget that the creative midfielder is still only 20 years old.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 6% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 4% for progressive passes, the top 2% for progressive carries and the top 1% for total shots taken per 90.

He might not be the most prolific but he could certainly be the difference-maker.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

Ever-present and effervescent, Luis Diaz is a bundle of energy and while he's been impressive across recent months, he needs to be a bit less wasteful in front of goal, having missed eight 'big chances' in the league this season.

Still, the Colombian's presence down the left channel will be crucial against a Sparta Prague side that might surprise a few and inflict damage on Liverpool's still injury-hit squad.

11 CF - Cody Gakpo

He needs a good performance tonight does Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman offers versatility and has been praised for his "special skill set" in the past by assistant manager Pep Lijnders, but he's been culpable for some poor displays recently, having been threatened by the rise of the youngsters.

In fairness, with Salah and Nunez unlikely to start after respective injury problems he will need to fill in as the principal goalscorer, and an 11-goal haul this term suggests that he has the tools to damage the hosts on Thursday.

Predicted Liverpool line-up in full vs Sparta Prague: (GK) Caoimhin Kelleher; (RB) Joe Gomez, (CB) Jarell Quansah, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (LB) Kostas Tsimikas; (DM) Wataru Endo, (CM) Dominik Szoboszlai, (CM) Bobby Clark; (RW) Harvey Elliott, (LW) Luis Diaz, (CF) Cody Gakpo.