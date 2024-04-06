Liverpool weren't at their best against Sheffield United but prevailed in the second half at Anfield after Alexis Mac Allister inspired his title-chasing side to victory.

Now, Jurgen Klopp's side face a challenge of a different nature as they travel to Old Trafford to face an injury-hit Manchester United team to stay ahead in the Premier League title race.

The Reds were defeated against United in the FA Cup quarter-finals several weeks back but will be determined to avenge their loss and stay ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City in an enthralling three-horse title race.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic are approaching returns from injury but remain sidelined for this one. Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are still long-term absentees.

Klopp fielded a stronger starting XI than many expected against the Blades on Thursday and, as such, might only make the two changes at the Theatre of Dreams.

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

It won't be long until Alisson is fit once again and ready to reclaim his starting spot between the sticks for Liverpool. While the Brazilian is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, Caoimhin Kelleher hasn't done a half-bad job in his absence.

The Republic of Ireland international will make his eighth successive Premier League appearance against the Red Devils and he will be expected to impress as per.

2 RB - Joe Gomez

Conor Bradley has been unbelievable since properly bursting onto the scene in January but the 20-year-old was caught out on the break a few times against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend and Joe Gomez might just be the better option.

The recently-recalled England international is the complete package and has been so impressive this season, with his experience and composure arguably what is needed to subdue Erik ten Hag's side.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

Fears of another injury for Ibrahima Konate, shortly after Bradley's own goal, have been allayed and the France international should retain his place ahead of Jarell Quansah.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

The performance of Virgil van Dijk will be imperative to Liverpool's chances of success against Manchester United, but he knows the drill.

Imperious in the air, steely on the ground and commanding over his troops, the skipper will be confident of beating down the hosts' attacking advances.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson lofted in from the touchline to meet Cody Gakpo's head and confirm victory against Chris Wilder's men. He's had his problems this season but the Scotland captain is one of the finest left-backs in Premier League history and will be desperate to bring the Reds one step closer to the title.

6 DM - Wataru Endo

Wataru Endo picked up a knock against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend and missed out against Wilder's struggling side on Thursday, but he will return this weekend to anchor the midfield.

Industrious and clever, the Japan international will happily put in a shift to allow his forward-placed teammates to break down the United backline.

7 CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Maybe Dominik Szoboszlai isn't quite at the early level of performance that arrested the awe of Liverpool supporters worldwide, but he's still a darn good midfielder and has injected so much quality, style and swagger into a midfield that had sunk into the abyss.

Dominik Szoboszlai: Premier League 23/24 Stats Stat # Matches played 25 Matches started 23 Goals 3 Assists 2 Pass completion 88% Shots per game 2.0 Key passes per game 1.8 Tackles per game 1.2 Ball recoveries per game 6.2 Stats via Sofascore

Curtis Jones will be itching for a start after returning off the bench from injury several days ago, but he will be introduced in the later phase, with his slick, intelligent passing controlling and calming what will hopefully be a winning Liverpool side.

8 CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister is quite good at football. His goal against the Blades was rather nice. Signed for just £35m last summer, he's proved to be one of the most impactful, influential acquisitions under Klopp's guidance.

With Endo back, the 2022 World Cup winner will shift back into a No. 8 position, knocking Ryan Gravenberch - who was handed a 5/10 match rating by the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle on Thursday - to the bench.

Gravenberch is a talented player but his perceived lack of workrate in defensive and outside phases needs work. He has previously been described as a "passenger out of possession" by journalist Danny Corcoran.

9 RW - Mohamed Salah

A disgruntled Mohamed Salah trudged off the pitch after the hour mark with Liverpool drawing against the bottom-placed Premier League club, but Klopp was merely resting his talisman ahead of an almighty clash against Manchester United.

The thing about Salah is it doesn't matter if he plays well, if he drifts outside the passage of play. He is a deadly attacking force and has 22 goals and 13 assists from 34 matches in all competitions this term.

The 31-year-old also has a remarkable record against tomorrow's opposition, with 13 goals and four assists from 14 fixtures.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz grabbed a fortuitous assist as a clearance ricochetted off his person following a clearance, landing at the runway ahead of Mac Allister, who launched a cannon-fired strike into the back of the net.

Still, the Colombian has been terrific after overcoming a slow start to the season and is so influential on the left flank, electric and effective.

11 CF - Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez scored a rather strange goal to open the scoring against Sheffield United in the week, charging down goalkeeper Ivo Grbic's clearance to rebound the ball into the net.

Really, it's an illustration of the tenacity and never-give-up mentality that has allowed Nunez to overcome the adversity of a testing first year on Merseyside to flourish as Liverpool chase down titles.

Predicted Liverpool line-up in full vs Man Utd: (GK) Caoimhin Kelleher; (RB) Joe Gomez, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Andy Robertson; (DM) Wataru Endo, (CM) Dominik Szoboszlai, (CM) Alexis Mac Allister; (RW) Mohamed Salah, (LW) Luis Diaz, (CF) Darwin Nunez