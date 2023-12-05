Liverpool travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in the Premier League tomorrow evening, with Jurgen Klopp's side sure to be in high spirits after a remarkable comeback victory against Fulham.

Securing victory at Anfield ensured that Liverpool stayed hot on the trail of table-toppers Arsenal, with Manchester City's draw against Tottenham Hotspur meaning that the Reds have advanced to second place after 14 matches.

The midweek fixture does mean that Klopp will be expected to field a rotated side, especially with the lunchtime trip to London on Saturday to face off against Crystal Palace.

Dropping points could be detrimental in the title race, however, with the Gunners performing at such a high standard and City still favourites to defend their seat at the head of the table, despite a recent decline in form.

As such, Football FanCast predicts that the Reds will make three changes from the team that sank Fulham a few days ago...

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Alisson is set to return to action soon after injuring himself against Man City, but Wednesday's match comes too soon for the imperious shot-stopper.

Caioimhin Kelleher has been a competent No. 2 for Liverpool but was left red-faced after two meek attempts at stopping the Cottagers from scoring on Sunday.

You can't help but feel that Alisson would've prevented such attempts, but the Irish star is more than capable of making up for it in Sheffield.

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Wow. What else is there to say? Trent Alexander-Arnold will start; of course he will. Liverpool's creative "genius" - as he has been called by reporter Neil Jones - produced an incredible display of offensive quality and resilience to ensure that Liverpool emerged victorious last time out.

It feels as if the England international is moving inexorably toward the centre of the park permanently, but that hasn't happened yet, and he will assume the right-back role from the outset. As per usual.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

Once described as a “monster” by journalist Charlotte Coates, Ibrahima Konate has largely been impressive for the Redmen since signing from RB Leipzig for £36m in 2021.

Restricted to just five Premier League starts in 2023/24, the £70k-per-week Frenchman will now hope that fitness prevails, with Joel Matip expected to be sidelined for a while after injuring his knee on Sunday.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has been utterly magnificent this season, commanding the troops with superlative leadership and protecting the goal with staggering defensive displays.

The 32-year-old Anfield captain has won 76% of his duels in the Premier League this season, underscoring the irreplaceable value he offers in the rearguard.

5 LB - Joe Gomez

Kostas Tsimikas has deputised at left-back since Andy Robertson sustained a long-term shoulder injury on international duty with Scotland in October, supplying three assists from seven games.

However, the Greek international might be due a break and, as such, Joe Gomez could deputise in the unfamiliar role as he did against Luton Town in October.

Not exactly setting the world alight during that 1-1 draw, the 26-year-old was at least industrious and won six ground duels and completed 91% of his passes.

6 DM - Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister got off the mark for Liverpool on his 17th appearance against Fulham, and what a way to get off the mark, rifling his effort from range to leave Marco Silva's side incredulously looking on.

The Argentinian midfielder continues to serve in the deep-lying midfield role, perhaps wishing to play further forward, but he is doing so with superlative commitment and application, and he will continue to thread Klopp's team together tomorrow.

7 CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai has seen a dip in performance over recent weeks after such an emphatic start to life on Merseyside, but the Hungary captain remains the key component in Klopp's engine room.

Dominik Szoboszlai: Key Strengths Crossing Key passes Through balls Passing Dribbling Ball retention Long shots Set-piece delivery Defensive contribution Concentration *Sourced via WhoScored

Dubbed an "artist" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Szoboszlai will be desperate to produce a statement showing against Sheffield United.

8 CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch signed for Liverpool from Bayern Munich for £34m in August, and has left supporters more than a little excited with his progressive, penetrative displays in the centre.

As per FBref, the 21-year-old ranks among the top 15% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 5% for shot-creating actions and blocks, the top 7% for progressive passes and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90.

The myriad of qualities within his skill set should contribute to a harsh winter night for the hosts, who might struggle to subdue the dynamic midfielder.

9 RW - Mohamed Salah

Could Bramall Lane be the ground to host Mohamed Salah's 200th goal in a Liverpool shirt? It would be a safe bet, no doubt. The Egyptian forward is the lifeforce in attack, when he's in the mood for goals, defenders are seldom equipped to hinder his flow; when he's not, his incredible creativity allows teammates to thrive.

The 31-year-old has posted 13 goals and six assists across all competitions this term, though, interestingly, he has just one goal and zero assists from four matches against the Blades.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz failed to add to his five-goal haul this season during the weekend thriller, but certainly not for want of trying, with the Colombian's piercing presence on the left flank causing all sorts of problems. As per Sofascore, Diaz hit the target four times and created two key passes - lively as ever.

Bottom-placed Sheffield United, who have shockingly conceded 39 times in the Premier League, might not have the same degree of fortitude.

11 CF - Cody Gakpo

Darwin Nunez is something of an enigma, and despite impressing this season has reverted back to his old ways of late - missing six big chances in the league since last scoring against Nottingham Forest.

He should be placed on the bench tomorrow, with Cody Gakpo returning to the starting line-up as the focal frontman, with the Dutchman last starting as the centre-forward in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur, where he scored.

Gakpo has racked up six goals and two assists across all competitions this term despite only starting ten times, and he will be hungry to add to that tally tomorrow evening.

Liverpool line-up in full: (GK) Caoimhin Kelleher; (RB) Trent Alexander-Arnold, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Joe Gomez; (DM) Alexis Mac Allister, (CM) Dominik Szoboszlai, (CM) Ryan Gravenberch; (RW) Mohamed Salah, (LW) Luis Diaz, (CF) Cody Gakpo.