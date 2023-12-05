After Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Fulham on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp will have berated his triumphant squad and bemoaned the defensive problems that threaten to derail the side's campaign.

It's probably not fair to say that the Reds throw Hail Mary at the opponent's goal, but there's an undeniable flimsiness in protecting Alisson - or Caoimhin Keller - between the sticks after being caught in transition that speaks of residual issues from last term.

However, Klopp's side have been sensational in implementing a never-say-die attitude and have reaped the rewards of such daring endeavours, with the late turnaround against the Cottagers underpinning such a mindset.

But daring would turn to foolhardy were the Reds to neglect the strengthening of the backline this January. Second in the Premier League, Liverpool are just two points behind Arsenal but will need to be perfect if they are to leapfrog Mikel Arteta's men and chase down the trophy.

Of course, the small task of swatting away Manchester City also falls onto Klopp's lap; the Treble-winning side have been uncharacteristically leaky at the back this season and have drawn three league games in succession, but Kevin De Bruyne will return from a long-term injury soon and City so often raise the standard after the new year.

Reinforcements would be embraced on Merseyside, with Liverpool reportedly earmarking a prodigious defensive talent...

Liverpool transfer news - Leny Yoro

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are joined by Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in pursuing a move for LOSC Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, with the £17m-rated teenager impressing in France and said to be driving scouts wild with his showings.

Aged just 18, Yoro has been a mainstay in Paulo Fonseca's fourth-placed Ligue 1 side and could be the long-term solution to Liverpool's backline that Klopp so dearly craves.

Out of contract in 2025, Lille are in a vulnerable position and might find a tough task in convincing the player to stay on the books, meaning a transfer in 2024 is more than feasible.

Leny Yoro's style of play

Yoro has chalked up 34 senior appearances for Lille already, and that's despite only turning 18 last month; last season, he enjoyed an impressive breakthrough and earned eight starts in Ligue 1.

But since the summer the £4k-per-week titan has come into his own and established himself as one of Lille's most integral parts of the starting team, forging 18 displays across all competitions and scoring three goals - starting the past 12 Ligue 1 fixtures in a row.

Despite his youthful years, he is already nurturing an innate sense of security in the rearguard and has been imperious in the French top-flight, with respected talent scout Jacek Kulig recently remarking that he is "world-class material."

Seemingly holding the blueprint to success as a modern central defender seeking a place in a European-challenging team, Yoro ranks among the top 7% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and the top 8% for goals scored per 90, as per FBref.

Such qualities have seen him likened to his compatriot William Saliba, with the Arsenal defender the venerable centrepiece of Mikel Arteta's pursuit of glory over recent times, belying his 22 years of age with brilliant and unwavering performances.

Arsenal currently perch atop the Premier League table and boast the division's best defensive record after 14 matches, conceding 11 times.

Having yet to miss a minute of league action, Saliba has been crucial, completing 93% of his passes, making 5.4 ball recoveries per game and winning 60% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore.

With Saliba signing for the Gunners for £27m in 2019, Yoro could emulate his peer by crossing the channel and joining Liverpool in the Premier League, though whether the Reds would wish for him to depart on loan - as Saliba did for several years - remains to be seen.

But there is ample quality to be found in Les Dogues' exciting talent, who is doing the basics with pinpoint accuracy, marrying this with ball-playing ease to glide into the conversation for Europe's most precocious youngsters.

How Yoro compares to Virgil van Dijk

While Virgil van Dijk is ostensibly the best defender in the Premier League - perhaps even the best in Europe based on his level this term - Liverpool will need to draw up plans for an heir, with the bolstering of the backline of great importance for Klopp.

Yoro could assume that role, having been hailed as a "Rolls-Royce" by journalist and scout Antonio Mango, but moves would have to be made swiftly to ward off attention from Premier League rivals.

The France U21 international has truly been magnificent in 2023/24, with Sofascore recording his exemplary performance and highlighting his 91% passing accuracy, 1.5 tackles, 3.9 ball recoveries and 3.5 clearances per game and his success in 67% of his contested duels - eclipsing Saliba in that regard.

Such composure and imperiousness could be the perfect skill and style for Yoro to serve as Van Dijk's heir, with the Liverpool captain at the heart of his side's efforts but, aged 32, in need of a long-term successor.

Van Dijk fell by the wayside last year and was said to have been "nonchalant" by reporter DaveOCKOP for his languid displays, very much at the centre of his outfit's struggles.

The £220k-per-week machine ranks among the top 6% of centre-backs for passes attempted, the top 4% for assists, the top 16% for shot-creating actions and the top 3% for aerial duels won per 90, highlighting the myriad of abilities that have facilitated such staggering success.

Joining Liverpool from Southampton for £75m in December 2017, the Dutchman has now completed 235 appearances and has been integral in the sweep of silverware won under Klopp's wing.

Virgil van Dijk: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Passing Reluctant to tackle Aerial duels *Sourced via WhoScored

This term, his metrics have frankly been astounding; across 12 Premier League appearances, he has completed 91% of his passes, averaged 0.5 key passes, 4.9 ball recoveries and 4.8 clearances per game and won a staggering 76% of his total duels.

Yoro has already demonstrated his sharpness in his defensive duties and could absorb the Liverpool colossus' best attributes with a move to Merseyside, and Klopp must make sure that it happens.