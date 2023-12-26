Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to welcome back one of his key men for some important upcoming Premier League fixtures in a few weeks time, according to a report.

Liverpool linked with defenders in January

Liverpool were in need of a serious squad restructure in the summer and duly delivered on that front, letting go of experienced names such as Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Bolstering the ranks in midfield became a key priority for Klopp as he looked to banish the memories of missing out on the Champions League slots last campaign and Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have brought about a fresh intensity at Anfield that now has the Reds firmly in the race to win the league title.

At around the halfway stage, Liverpool fans will be delighted by their side's capacity to compete with the elite for English football's greatest prize; nevertheless, they will acknowledge that the January window will be crucial to their aspirations of becoming the Premier League's top dog.

As per Paisley Gates, the Portuguese press believe that the Reds are keen on Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio in January; however, the outlet suggest that his club won't sanction a sale, leaving Liverpool needing to activate his £52 million release clause. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also been linked with the Portugal international, who is a hot property around Europe due to his unique disposition as a left-footed centre-back.

Injury concerns have also been a major concern at the back for Klopp's men this term, with Kostas Tsimikas becoming one of the latest to be ruled out due to a broken collarbone. Now, a positive update has emerged regarding the potential timeframe for an experienced first-team member to return following a period on the sidelines.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson will return from a dislocated shoulder between the middle and end of January. The 29-year-old hobbled off on international duty with Scotland in a 2-0 defeat to Spain in EURO 2024 qualifying in mid-October and hasn't been in first-team action since.

Liverpool fixtures where Andy Robertson could potentially return Opponent Venue & date Bournemouth (A) Vitality Stadium - 21st January Fulham (A) Craven Cottage - 24th January Chelsea (H) Anfield - 31st January Arsenal (A) Emirates Stadium - 4th February

Liverpool haven't put an exact date on when the Glasgow-born man may return to the fold; however, the outlet claim that he could now be back playing before too long, with their timeline putting him in contention for crucial Premier League fixtures against Chelsea and Arsenal as seen above.

Labelled "exceptional" by pundit Gary Neville in tandem with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, Robertson has made eight appearances in the English top-flight this campaign, registering a solitary strike against Wolverhampton Wanderers (Robertson statistics - Transfermarkt).

Given the absence of Tsimikas and lack of natural options at left-back, Robertson coming back would be a massive shot in the arm for Liverpool as they chase Premier League glory.