Liverpool's victory against Sheffield United on Wednesday night was not a glowing illumination of Jurgen Klopp's side's best attributes, but it did confirm that the squad can win without playing well.

On Sunday, Liverpool enjoyed a dramatic late victory against Fulham at Anfield after trailing in the 80th minute, having also demonstrated destructive attacking intent on various occasions earlier in the term.

The never-say-die mentality is back, having been so important for the club as they chased down illustrious success under Klopp's wing over the past several years.

Unfortunately, table-topping Arsenal boast just as much zest and dogged determination, and while Manchester City have not started with the aplomb that many might have expected, the treble-winning champions will chase down any errors from their Premier League rivals.

Winning 2-0 at Bramall Lane this week to remain just two points off Mikel Arteta's Gunners, Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in the English top-flight to eight matches.

Liverpool's performance vs Sheffield United

Liverpool were characteristically sluggish in the opening phase against the Blades - who had just sacked Paul Heckingbottom and replaced him with former manager Chris Wilder - but Virgil van Dijk ensured that the visitors took a lead into the break after placing Trent Alexander-Arnold's looping delivery form the corner spot into the net.

The spirited home side prodded and probed but failed to capitalise on opportunities, pushing forward for an equaliser in the dying embers and allowing substitute Darwin Nunez - who had been wasteful since his introduction but brought energy in abundance - to place a cross into Dominik Szoboszlai, who unleashed a ferocious strike into the goal after finding acres of space in the final third.

Some might say that it was nothing to write home about but Liverpool's victory was a return to winning ways on the road and a brilliant statement that they will challenge for silver-laden success.

While it was not an affair that demonstrated the Merseyside outfit's remarkable offensive capabilities, the backline stood strong, with Ibrahima Konate producing an almighty performance at the centre of the match.

Ibrahima Konate's game vs Sheffield United in numbers

Konate was a wall on Wednesday night, preventing Sheffield United from bypassing Caoimhin Kelleher's goal and consistently dominating both on the ground and aerially.

Perhaps understandably, Konate's channel was targetted, far more lively in his defensive duties than his partner Van Dijk, but he rose to the occasion and proved his worth to Klopp.

Ibrahima Konate vs Sheffield United Statistic # Minutes played 90' Touches 140 Pass completion 98/119 (82%) Tackles 4 Interceptions 4 Clearances 2 Blocks 1 Ground duel success 5/10 (50%) Aerial duel success 14/14 (100%) *Sourced via Sofascore

Lauded for his "dominant" performance by Statman Dave, the France international was immense and will now hope for a period of stability and vitality, talented but plagued by injuries that disrupt his flow.

While Konate will be expected to play a big role in the months to come, Klopp will likely need to decide on a starring defensive axis going forward, and while Konate has a myriad of qualities, perhaps Joe Gomez would be the better partner in front of Alisson's goal.

Why Joe Gomez could replace Joel Matip

Now, of course, Klopp will unleash both Konate and the £85k-per-week Gomez over the festive period and beyond to partner Liverpool's unwavering captain van Dijk in central defence - with Jarell Quansah in the mix too - but perhaps Gomez is the better, more dynamic partner for the Dutchman.

That's not to discredit Konate's skills, with the Frenchman producing a remarkable display of defensive strength at Bramall Lane, but there's little question that Liverpool's finest defensive efforts of the Klopp era came when Gomez and Van Dijk forged an incredible partnership between 2018-2020 - the Reds dominantly claiming their only Premier League title under the German's management in the latter year.

Having been said to have been in a "footballing nightmare" by journalist Uri Levy last season, Gomez has shown signs of a resurgence this year and will only continue to improve as he builds his form.

As per FBref, Gomez ranks among the top 1% of positional peers for shot-creating actions, the top 3% for assists, the top 10% for passes attempted and the top 19% for progressive passes per 90, which emphasises the technical quality that helps Liverpool in swift transition.

Konate, in comparison, ranks among the top 14% for passes attempted, the top 22% for shot-creating actions, the top 12% for successful take-ons, the top 9% for tackles and the top 11% for aerial wins per 90.

Steps now need to be taken to replace Joel Matip in central defence, with the 32-year-old Cameroonian forced off against Fulham last week, and having now been confirmed to have ruptured his ACL.

Having signed on a free transfer from Schalke in 2016, Matip has completed 201 appearances for Liverpool and won the whole gamut of silverware under Klopp's wing.

Starting nine times in the Premier League this season, Matip has been vital, completing 88% of passes, averaging 5.8 ball recoveries and 4.1 clearances and winning 74% of his aerial battles.

A lengthy period of convalescence awaits the stalwart, and given that he is out of contract at the end of the season, he may well have played his last at Anfield.

As per Sofascore, the England international has completed 89% of his passes in the Premier League this season and averaging 3.3 recoveries, 1.5 tackles and 1.7 clearances per game.

Further, Gomez has won 82% of his aerial battles in the Premier League this season, suggesting that he is more than capable of emulating performances such as Konate's against Sheffield United.

The fact that Klopp can reply on both titans is a fantastic display of Liverpool's options at the back, even though Matip's campaign - and possibly his Liverpool career - is now over.

The January transfer window will undoubtedly see attempts to sign defensive reinforcements take precedence, but Gomez could now stake a claim to start cementing a spot in the heart of the backline, guiding his team through the gruelling winter period.