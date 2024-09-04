The start to life at Liverpool couldn’t have gone any better for new boss Arne Slot, with the Reds winning all three of the opening Premier League fixtures.

He’s overseen victories against Ipswich Town, Brentford and bitter rivals Manchester United - conceding zero goals in the process, whilst scoring seven goals.

It’s obviously a hugely tricky task taking over from Jürgen Klopp after the German’s nine-year stint at Anfield, but the Dutchman has seamlessly transitioned into life at the helm of the Reds.

Slot has worked with the same crop of players who were at the club before his arrival, still managing to tune them into his system - handing the club a huge opportunity to potentially push for a title charge this season.

He could be aided in his attempts with numerous key players, which could include one player who recently arrived on Merseyside.

Why Liverpool signed Chiesa

Nearly a week ago, Liverpool completed a deal to sign Italian winger Federico Chiesa from Juventus - strengthening Slot’s forward line for the 2024/25 campaign.

Just a handful of years ago, the 26-year-old was lighting up the Euros for his nation, but after an ACL injury, he’s found it difficult to capture his best form in Serie A.

However, he still managed to register 12 goal contributions in his 33 league appearances last term - with his form in front of goal undoubtedly improving the options available to Anfield.

The defensive department will always be a strong one for Liverpool if Virgil van Dijk is there, with the 33-year-old a crucial player for the club.

After joining from Southampton in a £75m deal back in 2018, the Dutchman has made 273 appearances for the club - playing a pivotal role in helping the club reach various Champions League finals.

However, he only has one year left on his current deal in Merseyside, with his future still up in the air after the recent transfer window - much like one of his teammates...

Alexander-Arnold’s market value in 2024

After coming through the club’s academy setup, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold made his first team debut during the 2016/17 season under former boss Klopp - the start of a successful career for the boyhood fan.

The 25-year-old “genius”, as described by The Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill, has made 313 appearances for the Reds, scoring 19 goals and making himself one of the most highly rated full-backs in world football.

As a result of his stellar performances, he’s seen his market value skyrocket, with the England international now valued at £59m as per Transfermarkt.

His subsequent value is higher than the combined figures of Chiesa and Van Dijk, with the Italian costing the club £12.5m and with the centre-back valued at £25m over six years on from his big-money transfer.

Most valuable players at Liverpool (2024/25) Player Market value Dominik Szoboszlai £63.1m Luis Diaz £63.1m Alexis Mac Allister £63.1m Trent Alexander-Arnold £59.1m Darwin Núñez £59.1m Stats via Transfermarkt

With Alexander-Arnold out of contract at the end of the season, the club will want to tie him down to a longer-term deal to avoid losing him for free in 12 months' time.

He’s been a hugely influential figure, with his talents in and out of possession a huge asset to new boss Slot for the current campaign.