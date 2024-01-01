Liverpool kick off 2024 this evening as they welcome Newcastle United to Anfield for their first Premier League match of the calendar year.

The Reds will be hoping to retain their place at the top of the table as they bid to secure their first top-flight title since the 2019/20 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s men head into this fixture off the back of a 2-0 win over Burnley last time out at Turf Moor, thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota either side of half-time.

The German head coach will be without a number of players, including Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, and Thiago, due to injury and could look to rotate his side to avoid further issues.

One player he must unleash from the start this evening is central midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who should come in for Ryan Gravenberch in the middle of the park.

Gravenberch's performance against Burnley in numbers

The Dutch whiz played 66 minutes against the Clarets and did not do enough to make him a nailed-on starter against the Magpies today.

He lost six of his eight duels as Burnley players found it far too easy to get the better of him in physical duels, and the summer signing failed with both of his attempted dribbles.

23/24 Premier League Gravenberch (via Sofascore) Appearances 14 Sofascore rating 6.69 Goals Zero Assists Zero Duel success rate 40%

Gravenberch, who created one chance at Turf Moor, has not hit the ground running since his permanent move from Bayern Munich earlier this year.

As you can see in the table above, the central midfielder has not made a significant impact at the top end of the pitch and has been too much of a lightweight in physical battles throughout the Premier League season.

Why Szoboszlai should replace Gravenberch

Meanwhile, Szoboszlai has been an impressive performer for the Reds in midfield since his summer switch from German side RB Leipzig.

The Hungary international has not been at his very best as an attacker in recent weeks, with no goal contributions in his last four Premier League outings, but his work out of possession should put him ahead of Gravenberch.

He has made 6.4 ball recoveries per match in the top-flight for the Reds so far this season, compared to his Dutch teammate's 3.6 per game.

The £120k-per-week whiz, who was once dubbed a "Magician" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has the engine and drive to win the ball back for his side at an impressive rate, which helps Liverpool to control games and cut out opposition attacks.

Szoboszlai also has the potential to chip in at the top end of the pitch. He has produced two goals, two assists, and five 'big chances' created in 19 Premier League matches so far this season.

This shows that the former Leipzig star has the quality to make an impact in the final third as both a scorer and a creator of goals, which is a trait that Gravenberch has yet to display.

Therefore, Klopp must ditch the Dutchman this evening and bring Szoboszlai back in from the start to line up in midfield at Anfield against the Magpies.