When Jurgen Klopp announced the unthinkable, the unimaginable, that he would be stepping down as Liverpool manager, a farewell tour full of major honours looked inevitable.

This is Klopp's team, bursting with pride, a heavy metal approach and a never-say-die attitude. Well, so we thought anyway.

Those characteristics are what this era of Liverpool will be fondly remembered for but it will not end in major glory for the German coach.

The manager led the Reds to Carabao Cup glory a few months ago and with that, it looked as though more would follow. However, they were dumped out of the Europa League by Atalanta and have seeped into an unforgivable slump.

After defeat to Crystal Palace, Liverpool could afford no more slips. They duly beat Fulham but had their title hopes ruined by their dear old rivals across the city in Everton.

While the Toffees went about surely securing their Premier League safety, Klopp's men were dealt what will surely be a fatal blow in the title race.

This wasn't how Klopp's final Merseyside derby was supposed to play out. Alas, they are now three points behind leaders Arsenal and if City win their two games in hand, will be five points behind them.

So, where did it all go wrong? Well, Ibrahima Konate's defending didn't help matters.

Usually so imperious, so rock steady, he has endured a rather topsy-turvy couple of weeks that was encapsulated by Jarrad Branthwaite's opener. Out of position and in the way of a clearance which landed right at the feet of the centre-half, it was a 'nightmare' first half - as Liverpool's Echo's Ian Doyle put it.

That said, another figure at Goodison deserves his share of criticism.

Darwin Nunez's performance in numbers

Oh Darwin, how you tease us, draw us in with your luscious hair and crazy football antics. Liverpool fans love him, Liverpool fans loathe him. He is Mr Marmite. There is no sitting on the fence.

At times this season the Uruguayan has been a marvel in the centre forward berth. He has scored 18 goals and supplied 13 assists this season but truth be told, he has been poor when you consider the £85m fee attached to his name.

Indeed, only Erling Haaland (30) has missed more big chances than Nunez's 26 in the league this season. That's not bad company but the trouble is, the Norwegian has still scored 20 top-flight strikes this term. Nunez? Well, he has 11 in 32.

Klopp's offence is far from the genius front three we got to witness when Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino graced the hallowed Anfield turf. That may even be one of the biggest reasons for their lack of success in the last two seasons. As a result, a goalscorer is urgently needed by whoever becomes manager in the summer.

Against Everton, Nunez was abject to say the least. Handed a dismal 3/10 match rating by GOAL's Mark Doyle, he noted that it was 'an absolutely atrocious showing' before stating that it is 'hard now to see how Liverpool can ever rely on him to score goals.' Well put.

What did the stats say? Well, it feels like somewhat of a miracle that he lasted the full 90 minutes. The 24-year-old missed one big chance, only had one shot on target - per Sofascore - and failed to come up with the goods in many other departments.

Of the five duels he contested, he won none. Were there any crosses? It's not his role, but there were none. Any dribbles? None. How many touches? 19, the worst of any starter besides Vitaliy Mykolenko who was withdrawn with injury. He must be benched next time around for the good of the team.

This was a game Liverpool simply had to win. Against their rivals and with the title on the line, Nunez didn't stand up when it mattered. Not many wearing the famous red jersey did in all fairness. It's a sad old end to Klopp's time in England.