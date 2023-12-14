One year ago, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar served as a welcome break for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as he assessed the quandary that his campaign had morphed into.

What had went wrong? Why had Liverpool fallen off a proverbial cliff? To say that the Anfield side were a shadow of their former selves would insinuate a squad cut of the same shape, but Liverpool had been mangled and contorted and were unrecognisable from the team that mere months before had come within a whisker of an unprecedented Quadruple.

The Reds failed to quite return to form despite a late-season purple patch that painted brilliant colour back into Klopp's system, and the summer transfer work in refitting the engine room with shiny new signings has worked wonders: the Reds top the Premier League table after 16 matches.

But last year's issues closed the door on Champions League qualification, and while the return to the Europa League after seven years was poignant, Liverpool are righting their wrongs and have topped Group E with a match to spare.

Now, Klopp has the luxury to issue heavy rotation ahead of his team's final group fixture against Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, with a crucial few weeks of festive football ahead on the domestic scene.

Liverpool team news vs USG

Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all remained on Merseyside as Klopp decided to rest multiple players for the trip to USG, with Alexis Mac Allister also sidelined as he recovers from a knee stamp.

The German manager has already confirmed that he will make multiple changes to the starting line-up in the dead-rubber contest, with forthcoming Premier League matches against Manchester United and Arsenal sandwiching a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against West Ham United in midweek.

Spanish midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic remain long-term absentees, while Joel Matip is out for the season after rupturing his ACL and Andy Robertson continues his rehabilitation following shoulder surgery in October; Diogo Jota is nearing a return but will not be risked at the Stade Joseph Marian.

Why Elliott and Quansah must start vs USG

Harvey Elliott scored the winner as toiling Liverpool found a way to win against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, firing home in the 90th minute to send the travelling support into a red sea of rapture.

The creative midfielder, aged 20, is a special talent and has been a valuable member of Klopp's side over the past few years, but recently remarked that he wishes to shrug off the moniker of 'Super Sub', and instead start to wedge his way into the starting line-up with regularity.

Elliott has made 20 appearances this season and played every minute of Liverpool's Europa League campaign, but has only started once in the Premier League and was hooked at half-time on that outing (against Brighton & Hove Albion).

Despite this, he has scored once and supplied two assists in the English top-flight and received praise for "visionary" distribution by TNT Sports' commentator Ian Darke, ranking among the top 3% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive passes and the top 9% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref.

He's vital and offers something that perhaps none of his Liverpool confreres can quite replicate: a breezy and progressive presence blended with constant creativity.

Harvey Elliott: Similar Players Player Club Luis Alberto Lazio Lovro Majer Wolfsburg Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Nicolo Barella Inter Milan *Sourced via FBref

He has to start, much like his defensive peer Jarell Quansah, also aged 20, who has excelled in breaking into the senior set-up this term after spending the latter half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan with League One side Bristol Rovers.

Described as "absolutely phenomenal" by Alexander-Arnold, Quansah has chalked up 11 displays for Liverpool and has impressed with his composed and commanding performances in the central defence.

While Matip's season is now over, Ibrahima Konate remains the No. 1 option to partner captain Van Dijk in front of Alisson's goal, but the 6 foot 5 titan has demonstrated his worth over his displays thus far, having started twice in the Premier League and secured three points on both occasions - away to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Palace.

He also ranks among the top 16% of positional peers for shot-creating actions, the top 7% for pass completion, the top 135 for progressive carries and the top 8% for successful take-ons per 90, highlighting the modern set of skills that make him a perfect fit to succeed a player such as Matip in Klopp's team.

Both players earn regular spots in the matchday squad and will be eager to take advantage of the upcoming tie to further stake their claim to increased responsibility.

Not the only players who should receive a starting berth in Belgium, left-back Luke Chambers has the perfect opportunity to really make himself known to Klopp after making his debut several months ago.

Why Luke Chambers must start

Chambers is only 19 years old but has taken advantage of Robertson's ongoing injury to earn his first start for Liverpool earlier in the campaign, playing 67 minutes as his side dismantled Toulouse 5-1 in the Europa League.

With Kostas Tsimikas the main man at left-back in Robertson's absence, it might be wise to give the Greek ace a break and entrust Chambers with a second role from the outset, having enjoyed a breakthrough loan stint with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes noted his "outstanding" displays in Scotland last season and praised his maturity, having averaged one key pass per game while winning 62% of his ground duels - showcasing his versatility.

Also described as a "diamond" by McInnes, Chambers can also play as a centre-half and could use his defensive experience to produce a sturdy display to really underline his potential to Klopp, who will still feel that he needs convincing before integrating the player into regular senior action.

But with such an important week up ahead, Liverpool must not take any more risks than necessary in the Europa League, and there is absolutely no reason why Chambers should not be offered the opportunity to follow in Elliott and Quansah's footsteps and use the dead rubber situation to rise to the fore.