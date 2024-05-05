It's fair to say that while there is a sense of dismay regarding Liverpool's failure to keep pace with title chasers Arsenal and Manchester City into the final phase of the season, the real chagrin at the hearts of the supporters stems from their team's lack of fight, drive and determination.

For Liverpool to have fought so hard, with such awe-inspiring unity and belief during a season of resurgence, surpassing expectations and belying the catalogue of injury problems that should have but didn't stop the Reds from beating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final in February, only to fall at the final hurdle with most senior stars fit once more is bleak.

Jurgen Klopp has cut a forlorn figure throughout this wretched recent period but the 56-year-old has worked true wonders on Merseyside and he must depart with his head held high, having lifted Anfield from the ashes and back to a position of power as one of the most feared units in Europe, conquerers of the Premier Leauge, conquerers of the Champions League.

While the Premier League title is out of reach, barring a miracle, Klopp will demand a response this afternoon, with Liverpool gearing up to host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Spurs have lost three on the bounce and look shot for confidence right now, but Liverpool are not exactly free-flowing and a slow start could be detrimental against Ange Postecoglou's side.

Liverpool team news

Conor Bradley is fit once again after missing the past several weeks with an ankle injury, though captain Virgil van Dijk has missed most of the week's training and is a doubt for this afternoon's fixture.

Sadly, Diogo Jota will not be able to replicate his last-gasp winner in an incredible and frantic 4-3 victory at Anfield last season, with Liverpool 3-0 up after 15 minutes only to succumb to Spurs attacking pressure.

Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Ben Doak remain long-term absentees but Liverpool boast a healthy pick of options for this final month of the season.

Klopp will likely ring the changes after drawing to West Ham United last weekend, with Mohamed Salah in line to return to the starting line-up following his acrimonious clash with his manager at the London Stadium.

Salah's season in numbers

It typified the mood surrounding Liverpool's punishing slump. Salah, benched after a poor run of form, locked horns with his long-time gaffer as he was called to action in the closing stage of Liverpool's game at West Ham, moments after Michail Antonio's equaliser.

The uber-competitive goal machine was acceptably incensed that he had been kept on the fringe for so long but his shouting match against Klopp illuminated an acute issue that has stemmed from the German's pre-ordained departure this summer.

He's been introduced during the second half in two of Liverpool's past four Premier League matches, having bagged just the one goal from his last six appearances. Still, the 31-year-old has scored 24 goals and added 13 assists from 41 fixtures in all competitions this season.

He ranks among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and the top 1% for assists and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, as per FBref.

Furthermore, no Premier League player has created more big chances than he during the 2023/24 campaign either, veritably ratifying his status as the Premier League's most devastating multi-weaponed forward.

Premier League 23/24: Most Big Chances Created # Player Club Stat 1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 21 2. Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 20 3. Dwight McNeil Everton 17 3. Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 17 5. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 16 5. Martin Odegaard Arsenal 16 Stats via Premier League

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are working tirelessly for the betterment of post-Klopp Liverpool but Salah must be still in the mix next term, serving as the centrepiece of Arne Slot's frontline.

He must start against Spurs, but he might not be the main man this time, with Luis Diaz boasting the form and the finesse to damage Ange Postecoglou's squad.

Why Luis Diaz could be the main man

Last weekend's drab display against West Ham did not bring the response that was expected and needed after falling by the wayside in such an inexplicable manner, but Diaz still shone as his team's beacon of hope, working tirelessly and putting some of his listless peers to shame.

The Colombian might not be the sharpest shooter in the Liverpool squad but he can certainly impact a game with his electric pace and shark-like movements down the channel, often swerving menacingly into the danger area to send his adversaries into a scramble.

It's true that Diaz's performances were blotched with inconsistencies throughout the first half of the current campaign but he has been vital on the left channel in 2024, notching up his output and producing dangerous displays to better reflect his speed and athleticism.

Luis Diaz Stats: 2023 vs 2024 Date Apps Goals Assists 2023 23 5 1 2024 25 8 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

Not just most potent in front of goal, the £55k-per-week winger ranks among the top 8% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 6% for touches in the attacking penalty area, the top 13% for shots taken and the top 12% for shot-creating actions per 90.

Not only do such metrics showcase Diaz's drive and determination, but they highlight his constant threat both as a direct attacking force and a creative member.

Of course, that's without even mentioning his dogged workrate, always running and always pushing to help his team - something that certain other Reds forwards could take note of across these wretched recent weeks.

Take, for example, the 27-year-old's recent performance against the Hammers, where the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle handed him a deserved 8/10 match rating after his tenacious effort, writing: 'Lots of running and endeavour first half and struck post after one wriggly run. Constant threat after the break, creating equaliser and several times thwarted by Areola.'

It's not quite a dead rubber match against Tottenham, but Liverpool's fading hopes of winning silverware this month must not negate the effort required to ensure that Klopp's brilliant reign does not end with a whimper.