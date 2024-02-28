Say one thing for Jurgen Klopp, say he's a man of the people. More specifically, he's got an innate ability to make every member of his Liverpool squad feel important, valuable, and this was reflected through the trust in his youth members in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Despite the odds, a threadbare Liverpool team bested Chelsea's billion-point ensemble to lift the first slice of silverware this season.

First-placed in the Premier League and arguably favourites to win the Europa League, the Merseysiders must now turn their attention toward the FA Cup, with Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton looking to take advantage of the Anfield side's lack of options and cause a major cup upset on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool team news

Ryan Gravenberch is the latest in a long line of injured first-teamers to fall, having been stretchered off on Sunday following a contentious tackle from Moises Caicedo, with Klopp since confirming that the Dutchman appears to have suffered ligament damage to some degree.

He joins Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota and Joel Matip in a bloated medical room.

More promisingly, however, Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah are all expected back imminently, though it's uncertain whether the stars will be risked in the FA Cup.

Wataru Endo also left Wembley in protective gear at the weekend but the Japan international doesn't appear to have done serious damage.

Klopp must unleash Jayden Danns & James McConnell

Salah has not started a domestic game since New Year's Day and with a Premier League clash away to Nottingham Forest awaiting on Saturday, Klopp might be wise to be prudent regarding his team selection on Wednesday.

For this reason, Jayden Danns must be handed his first senior start after a stunning introduction to life on the major stage last week, playing a big part in Elliott's late goal against Luton before impressing off the bench in the Carabao Cup final.

The 18-year-old is fleet-footed and combative, with a blooming athleticism that only furthers his case for a prominent role in Klopp's team over the coming months, having also been hailed for his "unplayable" efforts by U23 scout Antonio Mango.

Endo's likely absence in the holding midfield role is a blow but it's not detrimental, with Alexis Mac Allister more than capable of slotting in at No. 6, although with Gravenberch injured a youngster will be needed to partner Harvey Elliott in the centre of the park.

Liverpool's bench vs Chelsea Player Age Joe Gomez 26 Bobby Clark 19 Kostas Tsimikas 27 James McConnell 19 Jayden Danns 18 Jarell Quansah 21 Adrian 37 Trey Nyoni 16 Lewis Koumas 18

Bobby Clark did himself justice against Chelsea but it is actually James McConnell who must receive the nod against Russell Martin's Saints, with the 19-year-old's multi-functional ability in midfield exactly what is needed to ensure the Reds advance to the quarter-finals.

Playing over 30 minutes after being subbed on for Mac Allister ahead of extra time, McConnell surpassed expectations, taking 47 touches, completing 87% of his passes, making three key passes, winning two tackles, one interception and making two clearances, as per Sofascore.

An age-belying display of control in the engine room, McConnell started as Liverpool defeated Norwich City in the previous FA Cup round and will surely now be handed his second starting appearance.

Klopp's legacy at Anfield will be heralded for many reasons, but for all the silverware and gorgeous football, the restoration of the Kirkby academy is quite possibly his greatest feat, and that story will continue tomorrow.