Liverpool turn their attention away from the Premier League this weekend as they prepare to travel to The Emirates to face Arsenal in the FA Cup.

The Reds may not have wanted to face one of their direct rivals in the top-flight in the third round of the competition but that is the size of the task they now face this evening.

Jurgen Klopp's side head into this game off the back of an impressive 4-2 victory over Newcastle United last time out in the Premier League at Anfield.

The German tactician may now want to make some alterations to his XI from that game to provide some of the players on the fringes of the squad with a rare opportunity to start.

With that in mind, Klopp must now unleash Harvey Elliott from the start against the Gunners to produce an exciting link-up with Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz's season in numbers

The Colombia international could start out on the wing with the England U21 international as part of the midfield three on his side of the pitch behind him.

Diaz has not been a consistent contributor at the top end of the pitch for the Reds this season with a lack of goals and assists in the top-flight.

22/23 Premier League Luis Diaz (via Sofascore) Appearances 17 Starts 11 Goals Four Assists Two Big chances created Two

The 26-year-old forward has produced three goals and one assist in 19 top-flight appearances and 14 starts, which is one goal contribution every 4.75 games on average.

However, the exciting attacker has won a penalty, in the win over Newcastle, and provided an assist, against Burnley, in his last two matches.

He will now be hoping to contribute to a goal for the third game in a row this evening and starting Elliott just behind him in midfield could help with that.

The statistics that show why Elliott should start

The 20-year-old whiz has only started two matches in the Premier League so far this season but his form in the cup competitions has been particularly impressive.

Elliott has started all six of the club's Europa League games and showcased his progressive talent from a midfield or wide position for Liverpool.

The £40k-per-week dynamo currently ranks within the top 14% of midfielders within the competition for progressive passes (7.16) and the top 6% for progressive carries (3.33) per 90.

This shows that he has the quality to progress his side up the pitch on a regular basis, through passes or carries, and this is why the young gem could be perfect behind Diaz.

The "elite talent" - as he was once dubbed by scout Jacek Kulig - can constantly provide the forward with the ball in advanced positions by progressing possession forward to the attacking players from deep areas of the pitch.

Elliott also made nine key passes and created three 'big chances' in three EFL Cup appearances earlier this season, which shows that the former Fulham prodigy can also provide excellent creativity from midfield to link up with Diaz.

Therefore, Klopp must now unleash the Reds youngster from the start against Arsenal this evening, and it would be an opportunity for him to stake a claim for more starts in the Premier League.