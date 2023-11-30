Trent Alexander-Arnold's second-half strike against Manchester City last weekend confirmed Liverpool's credentials as genuine Premier League title challengers this season.

While the dropped points allowed Arsenal to leapfrog both sides into pole position after 13 matches, Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the fight and fervour at the core of their efforts.

The focus now shifts to the Europa League, where a victory against LASK at Anfield tonight would secure qualification to the knockout phase.

The hosts will be expected to rotate with a league match against Fulham on Sunday preceding two away fixtures in the top-flight next week.

Joel Matip returns to the bench

Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota join Spanish midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic on the sidelines after the duo sustained injuries at the Etihad Stadium.

Neither player would probably have started later, with Joel Matip likely to be another star returning to the bench despite being handed an 8/10 match rating against Manchester City - courtesy of GOAL.

The 32-year-old made five clearances, blocked four shots and made a tackle against Pep Guardiola's side as he started his second Premier League fixture in succession, and it now might be time for rotation.

The Cameroonian giant is out of contract at the end of the season, having established himself as a stalwart of the Klopp era after joining on a free transfer in 2016.

Why Jarell Quansah must start vs LASK

Qualification to the knockout phase is not yet secured and defeat at Anfield could even allow Toulouse - who beat the Reds last time out - to leapfrog them into first place.

Such a scenario should not materialise but it does stress the importance of returning to winning ways on Thursday, and despite the cruciality of a positive outcome, young and exciting defender Jarell Quansah must receive a starting berth.

Liverpool revamped their midfield this summer and have since restored their rank among England's finest outfits, and while some residual hints of lethargy still linger, silverware does look to be on the horizon, though it's uncertain at this stage actually how close Klopp's side will get to titles.

But this came at the cost of defensive neglect in the summer transfer window, with Quansah rising from the academy fold to impress in the first-team.

Having now chalked up nine appearances and been lauded for his "phenomenal" performances by Alexander-Arnold, the 20-year-old is on his way to cementing his stature as one of English football's most exciting defensive talents.

The 6 foot 5 titan is commanding and quick, tough and tenacious; his aerial superiority is reminiscent of Virgil van Dijk - winning 62% of his aerial duels in the Europa League, as per Sofascore.

Joe Gomez will also hope to be in line for a role from the outset but the Englishman has been utilised as a full-back just as often as centrally and will probably be unleashed in the stead of Alexander-Arnold, moved over to the right flank.

With Quansah and his formative defensive partner Billy Koumetio described as "man-mountains" by manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson, Quansah's titanic presence has long been known, but given that it is he who has ascended to the fore suggests that Klopp views him as a star in the making.

LASK beat Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 last time out and will be hungry to spoil the Reds' pursuit of qualification, and while Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez and co are on the books, Quansah must be unleashed to continue his journey toward stardom.