Liverpool have won eight of their nine fixtures under Arne Slot. The Dutchman took on the daunting task of replacing Jurgen Klopp back in June but has exceeded expectations thus far.

One of the repeated themes throughout the summer was that Liverpool would not spend, no, not big, not for the sake of spending.

The suction of club action throughout the off-season heightens fan desire for something to cheer about, and fresh faces to improve the squad assume the natural source of catharsis.

But Liverpool didn't address their lack of a holding midfielder equipped to succeed in Slot's control-focused system, and went into the 2024/25 term lacking - or did they?

Gravenberch's performances in 2024/25

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it Martin Zubimendi, signed for €60m (£50m)? No, it's Ryan Gravenberch - and what a 'signing' he's been this season.

Last year, under Klopp's wing, the Dutchman needed time to bed into life on Merseyside, and he also found himself lower down the pecking order than that of fellow summer signings Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and even Wataru Endo, starting only 12 Premier League games.

He's been repurposed in a deep-lying role under Slot's management, and he's thriving. His gaffer said that he was "again outstanding" as Liverpool defeated Bologna this week, claiming the Man of the Match award. The 23-year-old has played every minute of the Reds' Premier League and Champions League campaigns so far.

When Liverpool signed Gravenberch from Bayern Munich for a £34m fee, one year ago, Klopp's final signing, he was saved from a spell of struggle in Germany, and last season's account spelt more of the same. Now he's not so much reborn as transcendent in his robust midfield role. He's the real deal alright.

Imagine if things had turned out differently - had Liverpool succeeded in their long-term pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni, it's safe to say that Gravenberch would not be enjoying his present fruits.

When Liverpool failed to sign Aurelien Tchouameni (twice)

In 2022, Real Madrid signed Tchouameni from AS Monaco in a move worth worth €100m (£85m), ending rife speculation about the France international's future.

The athletic midfielder is a tenacious tackler with first-class technical qualities, and he's been instrumental under Carlo Ancelotti over the past few years, completing 98 appearances and winning La Liga and the Champions League.

One that got away The transfers that nearly happened but never did. This article is part of Football FanCast's One That Got Away series.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Liverpool were tussling against Paris Saint-Germain and Los Blancos for his signature in 2022, but Real prevailed, as they would do again in the race for Jude Bellingham one year later.

Liverpool were actually linked with the Frenchman once again last year but he flat-out rejected any notion of moving to England, of leaving football's holy land at Santiago Bernabeu.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 13% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 4% for passes completed, the top 15% for interceptions, the top 9% for clearances and the top 7% for aerial battles won per 90. It's no surprise that he's considered "world-class" by Transfermarkt's Stefan Bienkowski, among many, many others.

He's a big ol' boy, with a presence and power that is fit for... well, Real Madrid. However, did Liverpool score the shrewdest of shrewd signings, in hindsight, given that Gravenberch is now outperforming him, signed for £50m less than Klopp and Co would have had to have forked out?

Aurelian Tchouameni vs Ryan Gravenberch (2023/24) Stats (*per game) Tchouameni Gravenberch Matches (starts) 7 (7) 6 (6) Goals 0 0 Assists 0 0 Touches* 85 80 Shots (on target)* 0.7 (0.0) 0.3 (0.3) Pass completion 92% 89% Key passes* 0.3 0.3 Dribbles completed* 0.4 1.0 Ball recoveries* 5.0 6.5 Tackles + interceptions* 4.6 4.2 Total duels (won)* 5.1 (60%) 6.3 (64%) Stats via Sofascore

In all truth, the respective stars are pretty well matched. Tchouameni is perhaps a tad more aggressive in the tackle, slightly crisper with his distribution, but Gravenberch is a bit more combative and more athletic, covering more ground and winning more balls for the Reds.

Liverpool have triumphed with this one. It's all coming together.