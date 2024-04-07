Liverpool were dealt a blow in their attempts to win a second Premier League title under boss Jürgen Klopp, after his side drew 2-2 away at Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds took a deserved lead through Luis Diaz, but their inability to finish their chances in the first half came back to bite them with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo putting Erik ten Hag's side into a 2-1 lead.

It looked as though Klopp's side were heading for a defeat until Harvey Elliott's mazy run saw Aaron Wan-Bissaka bring the forward down with Mohamed Salah tucking home the subsequent penalty.

The result sees the Reds sit second in the table, level on points with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, but trailing the Gunners on goal difference - after having a two-point lead ahead of the weekend.

Liverpool could have claimed all three points had multiple players finished clear-cut chances, with one player in particular having a poor game at Old Trafford.

Darwin Nunez's stats against Manchester United

The Uruguayan striker came into the encounter off the back of a performance against bottom-side Sheffield United, with the former Benfica forward on the scoresheet against the Blades.

However, Darwin Núñez would fail to replicate his recent good form, with the 24-year-old failing to make any sort of impression before being dragged off in the 68th minute.

Nunez only managed six passes at a quite frankly dismal completion rate of 50%, with the forward giving away the ball on six occasions.

He also attempted two dribbles, failing to complete any, with Nunez also only managing 27 touches - a tally that was even fewer than goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who managed 49.

Nunez's stats against Man Utd Statistics Tally Minutes played 68 Passes 6 Possession lost 6 Dribbles completed 0/2 (0%) Touches 27 Big chances missed 1 Stats via FotMob

Minutes before his substitution, the forward could have handed the Reds the advantage after a brilliant pass from Diaz saw the Uruguayan miss a great opportunity, spooning his effort wayward before being cleared by Diogo Dalot.

His subsequent performance saw the 24-year-old receive a 6/10 rating from Liverpool Echo writer Ian Doyle, with Nunez receiving the joint-lowest score for his display.

Darwin Nunez's season in numbers

Although he managed to get the assist for Diaz's first-half strike, Nunez failed to show any real quality in his performance, with the striker failing to score against any of the Premier League's top six so far this campaign.

He arrived at Anfield for a huge fee of around £85m back in the summer of 2022, with the 24-year-old going on to score 33 times in his 86 appearances for the club, with the forward averaging less than a goal every two games - a poor return for a player costing that amount of money.

Nunez averages five shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season, the most of anyone in the division, with the striker also missing 24 big chances in 29 games - with only Erling Haaland missing more.

The former Benfica man has been far too inconsistent this campaign, with the Uruguay international failing to capitalise on countless opportunities that have come his way.

Undoubtedly, he let Klopp down this weekend, with the forward needing to make a greater impact when the Reds host Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday night.