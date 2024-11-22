Liverpool supporters from every which way have quickly subscribed to the Arne Slot era, with the Dutch boss making what appeared to be an insurmountable emotional transfer become a rip-roaring new beginning.

The November international break is behind us, and Liverpool are ready to continue their excellent start. A wealth of victories both in England and abroad have left the Reds atop the Premier League table (with a five-point lead) and the Champions League group phase too.

Things are moving apace alright. The remarkable part is that Anfield welcomed only Federico Chiesa in the transfer market this summer, signing the dynamic forward for £12.5m from Juventus. He's spent most of the term in the infirmary, sadly.

Other players have stepped up. How they've stepped up. Liverpool are looking for silverware despite Jurgen Klopp's still-saddening absence.

Liverpool's most-improved players

Long-time superstars Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are playing some fine stuff this season, proving to be invaluable as the Reds look to win something palpable and made of metal.

But they aren't the only ones. Oh no. When assessing the most improved players of the Slot era, it would be remiss not to first pay homage to Ryan Gravenberch, who looks like a different player in the middle of the field.

Press resistant, silky-smooth and stylish, the Dutchman is growing into his skin and has ensured that that failed attempt to sign Martin Zubimendi has not been to the detriment of Slot's start on Merseyside.

He's not the only one. Van Dijk is the best defender in the Premier League and all that, but he's got some notable competition - one of whom stands alongside him. Ibrahima Konate is a monstrous centre-back and truly appears to be shaping into a refined and multi-talented player, with Hulk-like strength and a sharp technical game.

Caoimhin Kelleher deserves praise too. Last season, Klopp described him as "the best number two in the world," but he's in the penultimate year of his contract and appears to be headset to leaving next summer to become first-choice somewhere.

Who can blame him? It must be said though, that Alisson Becker is brilliant, truly incredible, but his injury record in recent years is abject, and you can't help but think that possibly Kelleher has been hard done by.

Why Liverpool might consider selling Alisson Becker

It's the kind of sweeping claim that many fans might rule sacrilegious. And honestly, understandable.

However. Deeper analysis of Alisson's situation and the various parts surrounding him might reveal that maybe, just maybe, Liverpool might be better off selling their Brazilian titan.

One of Klopp's best signings, Reds teammate Andy Robertson has described the goalkeeper as "the best in the world for sure" following Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City in October 2022, and injury issues don't exactly affect him when he is fit and firing.

Premier League 24/25: Best Save Percentage Rank Player Club Apps Save % 1. Alisson Becker Liverpool 6 88.2% 2. Robert Sanchez Chelsea 11 79.6% 3. Nick Pope Newcastle 11 78.8% 4. Caoimhin Kelleher Liverpool 5 77.8% 5. Matz Sels Nott'm Forest 11 77.5% Stats via FBref

As you can see above, the 32-year-old's exceptional shot-saving ability has placed him with acres of breathing room at the top of the ranking for the best save percentage in the division this season, albeit having played fewer games than his positional rivals.

But even so, he's hardly an untested prospect, having chalked up 271 appearances since signing for a world-record £67m fee in 2018, instrumental in winning Premier League and Champions League titles, among others, and - most incredibly - scoring one goal too. We all remember that one.

The problem, unfortunately, is that Alisson's availability is dwindling by the season. Since the start of last term, he's missed 29 matches due to injury and has been confirmed as an absentee for the imminent Liverpool fixture against Southampton as he reaches the end of his rehabilitation for his latest hamstring issue.

Is selling Kelleher really the better option for Liverpool? Back in August, the star between the sticks revealed that he had rejected interest from Saudi Arabia in favour of continuing his journey on Merseyside.

Alisson's current £150k-per-week contract runs until 2026, and he said: "I want to honour my contract and finish my contract here or make a new one. I am really happy here. My family is happy,"

When considering that Liverpool signed Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili in a £29m move this summer before loaning him back to the Spanish side for the 2024/25 season, there's clearly a prudent look toward the future from FSG, but why couldn't Kelleher be the man to stay and jockey for power alongside the Georgian, who is immensely talented but still only 23 years old.

Mamardashvili's since-signing comments that he will "fight" for his place at Liverpool even if the current goalkeeper - who he left unspecified - does not leave is telling and suggests that he will indeed spend his early days, at the least, battling for supremacy.

Again, why couldn't Kelleher be that man? To be sure, the Irishman is not on the same level as Alisson, but given that the Saudi Pro League was willing to fork out major money to bring him in, it might have been the better option in the long term, especially with Alisson - who Slot is reportedly willing to sell - so injury prone.

Alas, it looks like Kelleher's Anfield days are numbered. It's not the end of the world, for Alisson is still one of the greatest goalkeepers in Liverpool's history, and his successor looks every bit as promising.