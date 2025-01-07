Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is privately urging Spurs officials to take action, with a "complete" player now keen on joining the club before January deadline day on February 3.

Tottenham trying to improve squad further after Antonin Kinsky signing

Spurs sealed their first signing of the winter window by striking a £12.5 million deal for goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague, with the Czech taking part in his first training session this week and appearing ready to go.

Kinsky comes to N17 as back-up for the injured Guglielmo Vicario, following some unconvincing performances by Fraser Forster in between the sticks recently, but the 21-year-old is by no means the only item on their to-do list over these next few weeks.

Tottenham could make three major January signings before time runs out, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, with the Lilywhites also believed to be pursuing a new centre-back and forward.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16

Spurs are among the frontrunners to sign RC Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov, as per GiveMeSport, but they face stiff competition from the likes of Premier League champions Man City as they battle for the Uzbek's signature.

Postecoglou is without Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies until late January, while left-back Destiny Udogie is facing six weeks on the treatment table, motivating the north London side to gauge the market for defensive reinforcements.

Meanwhile, credible media sources have also shared news of Tottenham being firmly in the race to sign out-of-favour PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The France international is not in Luis Enrique's plans and has been axed from the PSG squad completely. Spurs are one of his main escape routes, with Postecoglou's side actively exploring a deal for Kolo Muani, alongside the likes of Man United and Juventus.

Despite his misfortune at the Parc des Princes, those within the beautiful game regard Kolo Muani as one of the best attackers available for hire right now.

His best-ever season yielded a return of 23 goals and 17 assists in all competitions, during the 2022/2023 campaign at Eintracht Frankfurt, and these numbers suggest he could be a golden transfer opportunity.

Randal Kolo Muani interested in joining Tottenham after initial talks

According to GiveMeSport, Postecoglou and co have been handed a boost in their pursuit of the Les Bleus regular. Indeed, it is believed Kolo Muani has expressed an interest in joining Tottenham after "initial conversations", but it is unclear whether these talks have been club-to-club or to the player's representatives.

The Lilywhites also have a significant advantage over fellow contenders Juve, as they're prepared to negotiate a buy-option clause, whereas the Old Lady only want Kolo Muani on a straight loan deal as things stand.

In light of these developments, Postecoglou is apparently pushing Spurs to act quickly and strike a deal for the forward, with Tuesday seen as a key day in the race for his signature as multiple suitors circle.

Kylian Mbappe has called his international teammate a "complete" player, and Kolo Muani's past performances indicate that he could be a real asset for Spurs if he can rediscover his form.

If Tottenham opt to activate a potential future buy-option, the price PSG want is reportedly around £50 million.