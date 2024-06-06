Bayern Munich and by extension Vincent Kompany are eyeing a "very strong" Chelsea player as the Belgian's first potential signing this summer.

Maresca's plans at Chelsea taking shape

Enzo Maresca's arrival as new head coach to replace Mauricio Pochettino was confirmed on Monday, as the west Londoners usher in a new era.

The Italian, after guiding Leicester City to the Championship title and automatic promotion last season, has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Chelsea with the option of staying for a further year.

Maresca already has transfer targets in mind at Chelsea, and it is believed he is set to give certain players a chance to impress at Stamford Bridge. Maresca is a big admirer of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, for instance, with Fabrizio Romano claiming this week that the 44-year-old cannot wait to work with him.

Maresca also wants to hand Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson an opportunity in pre-season, but the same cannot be said of a few others. Various reports have indicated that the likes of Armando Broja, Romelu Lukaku, Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr and Kepa Arrizabalaga could follow Thiago Silva out the door, with left-back Ian Maatsen also earning admirers after a brilliant campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund have been locked in talks to sign Maatsen permanently, as per Sky journalist Dharmesh Sheth, with it looking likely that there won't be a place for the Dutchman in Maresca's Chelsea squad next season.

However, according to GiveMeSport, they face competition for the left-back from a fierce Bundesliga rival.

Kompany eyeing Chelsea ace Maatsen as first Bayern Munich signing

Bayern Munich, who recently announced Kompany as their new manager, knows Maatsen well from their time together at Burnley.

Ian Maatsen's best Bundesliga games for Dortmund last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Dortmund 3-0 Freiburg 8.61 Dortmund 4-0 Darmstadt 8.49 Union Berlin 0-2 Dortmund 8.43 FC Koln 0-4 Dortmund 7.72 Dortmund 3-1 Bochum 7.47

Now, it is believed Bayern have entered the race to sign Maatsen from Chelsea this summer, and could go toe-to-toe with Dortmund over his signature. The 22-year-old's deal includes a £35 million release clause, but it is unclear whether either side are willing to pay it.

"He's part of such a very strong list of players who have done really well for us this season," said ex-Burnley boss Kompany on Maatsen.

“The ingredients are always the same. He's got to be coachable in a sense that when he's not doing well we've got to be able to tell him and eventually learn from his mistakes. He's got to be willing to work hard, he does that terrifically, and get better.

"He's just turning into something that we expected him to be able to become. He's a very, very versatile full-back with lots of energy and great potential."